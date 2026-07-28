New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Reportedly 'Nearly Ready to Launch'

New models of the Apple TV and HomePod mini are "nearly ready to launch," with Apple planning to release them "this fall," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In other words, the devices would likely launch around September or October.



The report said both devices will be equipped with faster processors that support Siri AI.

Earlier rumors claimed the next Apple TV would be equipped with the A17 Pro chip, which is the oldest chip that supports Apple Intelligence. The device is also expected to feature Apple's N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.

The next HomePod mini is expected to use an Apple Watch's S9 chip or newer. Other previously-rumored features for the speaker include the N1 chip, improved sound quality, a newer Ultra Wideband chip, and a red color option.

The devices will not receive any major design changes, according to Gurman. However, he said the next Apple TV might be accompanied by an updated Siri Remote.

The current Apple TV 4K was unveiled in October 2022, while the HomePod mini was introduced in October 2020, so there has been a long wait for new models. Rumors about new Apple TV and HomePod mini models have been circulating for years and years by this point, but the devices were seemingly postponed until Siri AI launches.

Siri AI is available in the iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27 betas. Those updates are expected to be released to the general public in September, at which point Siri AI will finally be available to the masses.

The current Apple TV 4K has an A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 series, while the HomePod mini uses the S5 chip from the Apple Watch Series 5.

Both devices received price increases last month. In the U.S., the Apple TV now starts at $199 (up from $129), while the HomePod mini is now $129 (up from $99).