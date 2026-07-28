 New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Reportedly 'Nearly Ready to Launch' - MacRumors
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New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Reportedly 'Nearly Ready to Launch'

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New models of the Apple TV and HomePod mini are "nearly ready to launch," with Apple planning to release them "this fall," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In other words, the devices would likely launch around September or October.

homepod apple tv nearly ready
The report said both devices will be equipped with faster processors that support Siri AI.

Earlier rumors claimed the next Apple TV would be equipped with the A17 Pro chip, which is the oldest chip that supports Apple Intelligence. The device is also expected to feature Apple's N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.

The next HomePod mini is expected to use an Apple Watch's S9 chip or newer. Other previously-rumored features for the speaker include the N1 chip, improved sound quality, a newer Ultra Wideband chip, and a red color option.

The devices will not receive any major design changes, according to Gurman. However, he said the next Apple TV might be accompanied by an updated Siri Remote.

The current Apple TV 4K was unveiled in October 2022, while the HomePod mini was introduced in October 2020, so there has been a long wait for new models. Rumors about new Apple TV and HomePod mini models have been circulating for years and years by this point, but the devices were seemingly postponed until Siri AI launches.

Siri AI is available in the iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27 betas. Those updates are expected to be released to the general public in September, at which point Siri AI will finally be available to the masses.

The current Apple TV 4K has an A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 series, while the HomePod mini uses the S5 chip from the Apple Watch Series 5.

Both devices received price increases last month. In the U.S., the Apple TV now starts at $199 (up from $129), while the HomePod mini is now $129 (up from $99).

Related Roundups: Apple TV, HomePod mini
Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman, Siri AI
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy), HomePod Mini (Don't Buy)
Related Forums: Apple TV and Home Theater, HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

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Top Rated Comments

jonnyb098 Avatar
jonnyb098
12 minutes ago at 07:19 am
Same story since last year. We will believe it when we see it.

https://www.macrumors.com/2026/05/31/new-apple-tv-and-homepod-mini-nearly-ready/

https://www.macrumors.com/2025/10/27/apple-tv-4k-latest-2025-rumors/
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
roncron Avatar
roncron
7 minutes ago at 07:24 am
The hardware has been “nearly ready to launch” for a year. Apple’s been holding them back while they make Siri not embarrassing.

I don’t understand why they couldn’t have released a new Apple TV running on tvOS 26 last winter while waiting for new Siri to be ready.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kotaKat Avatar
kotaKat
9 minutes ago at 07:22 am
Can Garbage Gurman shut the f*ck up about the HomePod until he has some actual solid proof instead of another ******** "look at me! Subscribe to my Bloomberg crap!" crypost?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
L
lapstags
10 minutes ago at 07:20 am
If it is a a17 pro it’s dead on arrival to me
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Criss P. Avatar
Criss P.
11 minutes ago at 07:20 am
Original Poster:
macrumors bot…..
30000000 times i have read the same headline…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thejadedmonkey Avatar
thejadedmonkey
4 minutes ago at 07:27 am
Oh thank god. I've been waiting for these "nearly ready to launch" models for something like 2 years now.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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