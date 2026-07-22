 Apple Working on New MacBook Neo With Two Upgrades - MacRumors
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Apple Working on New MacBook Neo With Two Upgrades

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Apple is working on a new MacBook Neo with two key upgrades, including an A19 Pro chip and increased RAM, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

MacBook Neo on Yellow Feature
With the A19 Pro chip, the second-generation MacBook Neo should have 12GB of RAM, up from an A18 Pro chip with 8GB of RAM in the current model.

The report suggested that the next MacBook Neo will also have new color options. Existing finishes include Silver, Blush, Citrus, and Indigo.

While the report did not indicate when the next MacBook Neo will be released, the first half of next year seems likely. The current MacBook Neo was released in March of this year. In the U.S., the laptop initially started at a breakthrough $599 for the general public, but Apple raised the starting price to $699 last month.

You can still get a MacBook Neo for as low as $599 in the U.S. through Apple's education store, so long as you are a verified college student or meet other eligibility criteria, or if you opt for a certified refurbished model.

Apple previously said the MacBook Neo was in high demand, but it remains to be seen how the $100 price increase might impact sales. Even at $699, it is still the most affordable MacBook, coming in well below the MacBook Air's increased $1,299 starting price. The company's next quarterly earnings report will be released on July 30.

Related Roundup: MacBook Neo
Tag: Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Neo (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Neo

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