 Mac Studio M7 Ultra Expected in 2028 With Better Cooling - MacRumors
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Mac Studio M7 Ultra Expected in 2028 With Better Cooling

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The next major Mac Studio update is still a couple of years away, but a refresh for 2026 is still in the cards, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Mac Studio Cooling Fan
Writing in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple has two Mac Studio refreshes in the pipeline: an M5 Ultra version due this year, and a more significant M7 Ultra model expected in 2028.

Apple appears set to skip the higher-end M6 chips entirely, hence the two-year gap between the two models. Gurman reported earlier this month that Apple is canceling its higher-end M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, instead releasing a base M6 this year and moving its next Pro and Max silicon to the M7 lineup, which is expected to lean heavily into on-device AI and GPU-intensive workloads.

Apple has always had at least three variants of its in-house silicon, including the base M-series chip, a Pro version, and a Max version. The M6 will mark the first time that Apple is not coming out with a Pro or Max chip for the lineup.

For the Mac Studio, that means jumping straight from M5 Ultra to M7 Ultra – there will be no M6 Ultra in between. While a major redesign is not expected for this year's M5 Ultra model, Gurman says Apple has been developing new inner architecture for the 2028 Mac Studio, including a better heat sink to improve thermal performance.

The ‌Mac Studio‌ refresh was supposed to come earlier in 2026, but Apple reportedly postponed the launch because of memory chip supply issues and price increases. Apple has reportedly tested support for up to 768GB of unified memory, but supply constraints could prevent it from launching with an option for that much memory.

It remains unclear whether Apple will make an October launch for the M5 version, especially given that the current M3 Ultra ‌Mac Studio‌ still has delivery estimates stretching into October.

Related Roundup: Mac Studio
Tag: Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: Mac Studio (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: Mac Studio

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Top Rated Comments

vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
21 minutes ago at 06:24 am

I'm getting PowerBook G5 vibes!
that's when they release the MacBook Studio



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
25 minutes ago at 06:20 am
Prolific leaker CrabApplePrime has leaked the case design



Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
27 minutes ago at 06:19 am
Hopefully it’s affordable 👀

Who am I kidding, of course it won’t
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jsavvy Avatar
jsavvy
14 minutes ago at 06:32 am

The ‌Mac Studio‌ refresh was supposed to come earlier in 2026, but Apple reportedly postponed ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/04/19/when-to-expect-next-macbook-pro-and-mac-studio/') the launch because of memory chip supply issues and price increases.
"We would have launched this beautiful new product earlier, but we wanted to raise the other Mac prices first to soften the blow of sticker shock while still maximizing our profits on this product. We think you're going to love it."
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D
dricci
24 minutes ago at 06:22 am

Prolific leaker CrabApplePrime has leaked the case design


I'm getting PowerBook G5 vibes!

Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
K
koil
18 minutes ago at 06:27 am
What I'm really interested in is what Apple are planning for the M69 Ultra in the year 2098.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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