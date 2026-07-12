 Here's Why Apple is Reportedly Skipping M6 Pro and M6 Max Chips - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Here's Why Apple is Reportedly Skipping M6 Pro and M6 Max Chips

by

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will be releasing a regular M6 chip, but it has no plans to offer higher-end M6 Pro and M6 Max chips. In his Power On newsletter today, he said the reason for this break in tradition is AI.

M6 Pro M6 Max Mockup
"Apple had been planning major neural-processing upgrades for the M7 family and ultimately decided those improvements were important enough to justify accelerating the next generation rather than completing the M6 lineup," he explained.

There won't be an M6 Ultra chip either, he said.

A new 14-inch MacBook Pro with a base M6 chip will be released later this year, and then Apple plans to move on to releasing the base M7 chip in the first half of 2027, M7 Pro and M7 Max chips in late 2027, and an M7 Ultra chip in 2028.

He said the M7 Ultra chip in particular "dramatically upgrades AI performance," and that it may power Apple Intelligence servers starting in 2029.

"AI is no longer just another feature Apple's chips need to support," said Gurman. "It is now shaping how those products are designed and when they are shipped."

The current M5 Pro and M5 Max chips launched in March, and Gurman still expects an M5 Ultra chip to debut in the Mac Studio as early as this year.

A summary:

  • M5 chip: October 2025
  • M5 Pro and M5 Max chips: March 2026
  • M5 Ultra chip: Late 2026
  • M6 chip: Late 2026
  • M7 chip: First half of 2027
  • M7 Pro and M7 Max chips: Second half of 2027
  • M7 Ultra chip: 2028
Related Roundups: Mac Studio, MacBook Pro
Tags: Apple Silicon Guide, Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: Mac Studio (Don't Buy), MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forums: Mac Studio, MacBook Pro

Popular Stories

ios 27 siri animation

Apple Could Build an OpenClaw Competitor Eventually

Monday June 15, 2026 3:47 am PDT by
Apple may eventually build a direct competitor to OpenClaw, an agentic AI system capable of autonomously operating software on behalf of the user, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes. Writing in his Power On newsletter, Gurman says he expects Apple to develop a system that could fully operate iPhone, iPad, and Mac software on the user's behalf. The prediction comes on the back of comments made...
Read Full Article43 comments
iOS 27 Feature Dark

These Three Unannounced iOS 27 and watchOS 27 Features Are Still Coming

Monday June 15, 2026 4:26 am PDT by
Apple developed more for its next-generation software updates than it revealed at WWDC last week, with three features already present in internal builds being deliberately withheld from the public announcement, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. Writing in the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman says all three missing features are active in internal versions of Apple's...
Read Full Article20 comments
Apple Event Logo

Apple to Release These 20 New Products Across Rest of 2026 and 2027

Sunday June 21, 2026 7:42 am PDT by
Apple's annual WWDC developers conference is in the rearview mirror, but there is still a lot to look forward to over the next year and beyond. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman listed around 20 products that he expects Apple to release across the remainder of 2026 and 2027. Now that the more intelligent and personal version of Siri has finally arrived in beta, a...
Read Full Article71 comments

Top Rated Comments

Cheruman Avatar
Cheruman
43 minutes ago at 08:18 am

What does The “M” stand for?
Money
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
attila Avatar
attila
31 minutes ago at 08:30 am
Soon on MacRumors:

12 Reasons to wait for the m8 Ultra
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
ChrisMac47
8 minutes ago at 08:52 am
This stuff is for the birds!

Forget M6 and M7, where is an M5 iMac or MacMini?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments