 Apple to Overhaul Mac Lineup With 11 New Models - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Apple to Overhaul Mac Lineup With 11 New Models

by

Apple is preparing to refresh every Mac it sells over the next two years, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

apple silicon mac lineup 2024 feature purple
The plans come amid a Mac resurgence, with sales projected to climb for a third consecutive year, partly thanks to a growing following among users who lean on the machines for demanding, agent-based AI workloads.

The wave of new Macs will begin this fall with a refreshed entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro and the first new iMacs in two years. Here's everything coming, according to the report:

  • Refreshed 14-inch MacBook Pro (entry-level) (Fall 2026): Among the first Macs with the new M6 chip; codename J804.
  • Mac mini (timing dependent on memory supply): New model in testing with M5 Pro and M6 chips.
  • Mac Studio (timing dependent on memory supply): New model in testing with M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips.
  • Refreshed iMac (Fall 2026): First new iMacs in two years; codenames J833 and J834.
  • High-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook (End of 2026 to Early 2027): All-new design with an OLED touch screen; M5 Pro and M5 Max chip options; codenames K114 and K116.
  • Refreshed MacBook Air (Early 2027): 13-inch and 15-inch models similar to the current machines; codenames J913 and J915.
  • 14-inch MacBook Pro (entry-level) (2027): 14-inch model resembling the high-end K114 and K116 design but with a standard M7 chip; codename K104.
  • Refreshed MacBook Neo (timing unclear): New budget laptop using an A19 Pro chip and more memory; part of a periodic refresh cycle with new colors.
  • Follow-up high-end MacBook (End of 2027 to Early 2028): Successor to K114 and K116, moving to M7 Pro and M7 Max chips.
  • OLED MacBook Air (2028 earliest): A future version of the MacBook Air with an ‌OLED‌ panel, implicitly with a redesign.
  • OLED iMac (timing unclear): New iMac model with an ‌OLED‌ screen, matching the technology coming to MacBook and ‌MacBook Air‌.

Development of the refreshed iMacs and the entry-level ‌MacBook Pro‌ is reportedly complete, though the machines aren't expected to ship until the fall. The high-end MacBook with the ‌OLED‌ touchscreen remains the most notable model on the roadmap, and Apple is said to be testing it internally with macOS 27.1, which is scheduled for release at the end of October.

The Mac mini and Mac Studio have become popular among users running AI applications thanks to their processing power, but demand has been outstripping supply and new orders for some current models reportedly won't ship for at least three months. Apple CEO Tim Cook said in April that it could take "several months" for those machines to reach a supply-demand balance. As a result, the timing of successors to those machines is currently unclear.

Related Roundups: iMac, Mac Studio, MacBook Neo, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini
Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: iMac (Don't Buy), Mac Studio (Don't Buy), MacBook Neo (Buy Now), MacBook Pro (Buy Now), MacBook Air (Neutral), Mac Mini (Don't Buy)
Related Forums: iMac, Mac Studio, MacBook Neo, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini

Popular Stories

apple price hike

Apple Just Increased Prices on MacBooks, iPads, and More

Thursday June 25, 2026 5:44 am PDT by
Apple today dramatically increased device prices across multiple product lines. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. After temporarily taking it down earlier today, Apple's online store is back up with a series of product price increases. The changes are as follows: HomePod mini: $129, up from $99 (+$30) HomePod: $349, up from $299 (+$50) Apple TV: $199, up from...
Read Full Article1082 comments
iphone x flexible oled display

Apple Plans Wider Color Gamut for Future MacBook Pro, iMac, and iPad Pro

Monday June 29, 2026 6:35 am PDT by
Apple plans to adopt OLED panels capable of displaying a much wider range of colors, according to a new report from research firm TrendForce. The new panels would cover 95% of the BT.2020 color standard, which describes a far broader spectrum of colors than the DCI-P3 standard Apple's screens currently target. In practice, that means deeper, more accurate reds, greens, and blues. Reaching...
Read Full Article64 comments
LEGO imac g31

LEGO Considering Bondi Blue iMac G3 Set

Tuesday July 14, 2026 5:12 pm PDT by
LEGO today said the iMac G3 project submitted for consideration on its "Ideas" site has been moved to Parking Lot status, which means it hasn't been ruled out and could still possibly be turned into an official LEGO set. On its "Ideas" website, LEGO lets fans submit mockups and suggestions for future LEGO sets. Any project that gets at least 10,000 votes goes to the LEGO Review Board and has ...
Read Full Article82 comments

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
29 minutes ago at 08:14 am
OLED MacBook Air (2028 earliest)


👆 The one I'm interested in.

I made the right choice getting an M5 15" MBA and cruising for a few years.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EugW Avatar
EugW
1 minute ago at 08:43 am

And still no 120Hz air. Keep nerfing your bread'n'butter macs, apple. 'Cause those 14" pros won't sell themselves.
I don't know anybody in the real world who cares about 120 Hz in the Neo and Air segment. I'm sure there's some out there, but it seems this is where MacRumors users and the general public differ.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B4U Avatar
B4U
18 minutes ago at 08:26 am
Am I the only one still hoping for a larger screen iMac?🥲
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
E
EllZ89
19 minutes ago at 08:25 am
“Starting at JUST $4999, we think you’re gonna love it.” - Steve, or John, probably
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments