Apple to Overhaul Mac Lineup With 11 New Models

Apple is preparing to refresh every Mac it sells over the next two years, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



The plans come amid a Mac resurgence, with sales projected to climb for a third consecutive year, partly thanks to a growing following among users who lean on the machines for demanding, agent-based AI workloads.

The wave of new Macs will begin this fall with a refreshed entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro and the first new iMacs in two years. Here's everything coming, according to the report:



Refreshed 14-inch MacBook Pro (entry-level) (Fall 2026): Among the first Macs with the new M6 chip; codename J804.

(Fall 2026): Among the first Macs with the new M6 chip; codename J804. Mac mini (timing dependent on memory supply): New model in testing with M5 Pro and M6 chips.

(timing dependent on memory supply): New model in testing with M5 Pro and M6 chips. Mac Studio (timing dependent on memory supply): New model in testing with M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips.

(timing dependent on memory supply): New model in testing with M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips. Refreshed iMac (Fall 2026): First new iMacs in two years; codenames J833 and J834.

(Fall 2026): First new iMacs in two years; codenames J833 and J834. High-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook (End of 2026 to Early 2027) : All-new design with an OLED touch screen; M5 Pro and M5 Max chip options; codenames K114 and K116.

: All-new design with an OLED touch screen; M5 Pro and M5 Max chip options; codenames K114 and K116. Refreshed MacBook Air (Early 2027): 13-inch and 15-inch models similar to the current machines; codenames J913 and J915.

(Early 2027): 13-inch and 15-inch models similar to the current machines; codenames J913 and J915. 14-inch MacBook Pro (entry-level) (2027): 14-inch model resembling the high-end K114 and K116 design but with a standard M7 chip; codename K104.

(2027): 14-inch model resembling the high-end K114 and K116 design but with a standard M7 chip; codename K104. Refreshed MacBook Neo (timing unclear): New budget laptop using an A19 Pro chip and more memory; part of a periodic refresh cycle with new colors.

(timing unclear): New budget laptop using an A19 Pro chip and more memory; part of a periodic refresh cycle with new colors. Follow-up high-end MacBook (End of 2027 to Early 2028) : Successor to K114 and K116, moving to M7 Pro and M7 Max chips.

: Successor to K114 and K116, moving to M7 Pro and M7 Max chips. OLED MacBook Air (2028 earliest): A future version of the MacBook Air with an ‌OLED‌ panel, implicitly with a redesign.

(2028 earliest): A future version of the MacBook Air with an ‌OLED‌ panel, implicitly with a redesign. OLED iMac (timing unclear): New iMac model with an ‌OLED‌ screen, matching the technology coming to MacBook and ‌MacBook Air‌.

Development of the refreshed iMacs and the entry-level ‌MacBook Pro‌ is reportedly complete, though the machines aren't expected to ship until the fall. The high-end MacBook with the ‌OLED‌ touchscreen remains the most notable model on the roadmap, and Apple is said to be testing it internally with macOS 27.1, which is scheduled for release at the end of October.

The Mac mini and Mac Studio have become popular among users running AI applications thanks to their processing power, but demand has been outstripping supply and new orders for some current models reportedly won't ship for at least three months. Apple CEO Tim Cook said in April that it could take "several months" for those machines to reach a supply-demand balance. As a result, the timing of successors to those machines is currently unclear.