 Refurbished MacBook Neo Models Now Available, a Day After Price Hike - MacRumors
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Refurbished MacBook Neo Models Now Available, a Day After Price Hike

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Apple today began selling refurbished MacBook Neo units through its Certified Refurbished store, a day after raising prices on the laptop and several other products.

MacBook Neo on Yellow Feature
The refurbished ‌MacBook Neo‌ is available in all four colors, Silver, Citrus, Indigo, and Blush, in both configurations. The base model with 256GB of storage starts at $599, while a higher end version with Touch ID and 512GB storage starts at $679. Both configurations are available across the full color lineup, for eight refurbished SKUs in total.

The refurbished pricing undercuts Apple's current new unit pricing for the ‌MacBook Neo‌. Apple yesterday raised prices on many products, including the MacBook Neo, which now starts at $699 in the United States, up from $599 when it launched in March. The higher end configuration with 512GB of storage and a ‌Touch ID‌ button also received a $100 price increase and now starts at $799, up from $699. That means the new refurbished listings are priced at or near to the laptop's original, pre-hike rates.

Apple said the broad range of price increases are due to the ongoing memory chip shortage, which has led to skyrocketing prices for the RAM and SSD storage used in products like the ‌MacBook Neo‌, with the company pointing to AI server demand from companies buying up memory chips as a key driver. The changes extended the same day to Apple's Certified Refurbished store, with the company raising prices across refurbished Macs and iPads alongside the hikes on new hardware.

The ‌MacBook Neo‌ is powered by the A18 Pro chip with 8GB of RAM and features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display. It is still Apple's most affordable Mac.

Related Roundup: MacBook Neo
Tag: Apple Refurbished Products
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Neo (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Neo

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Top Rated Comments

T
t0rqx
24 minutes ago at 04:07 am
Disgusting move.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
abatabia
18 minutes ago at 04:13 am
So the refurb costs as much as a new Neo did literally as late as Wednesday evening?

Laughably bad. They used to be so good at optics.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
Corefile
22 minutes ago at 04:08 am
Glad I picked up an M5 MBA for $949 from a tax free state. It is a lovely machine.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments