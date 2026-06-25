Apple Just Raised the Price of the MacBook Neo

Apple today announced that it is raising prices on many products, including the MacBook Neo, which now starts at $699 in the United States.



The price increases are due to the ongoing RAM chip shortage, which has led to skyrocketing prices for the RAM used in products like the MacBook Neo.

"We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly," said Apple.

When it was released in March, the MacBook Neo started at $599 in the U.S. with 256GB of storage, so the colorful laptop has received a $100 price increase.

The higher-end configuration with 512GB of storage and a Touch ID button also received a $100 price increase and now starts at $799, up from $699.

The price increases extend to Apple's education store, with the MacBook Neo now starting at $599 for college students in the U.S., up from $499.

Here is a summary of the MacBook Neo pricing changes in the U.S. today:

MacBook Neo (256GB): $599 → $699

MacBook Neo (512GB/Touch ID): $699 → $799

MacBook Neo (256GB/Education Store): $499 → $599

MacBook Neo (512GB/Touch ID/Education Store): $599 → $699

The increases also apply to other countries around the world, with the exact price changes varying based on local currencies. In Canada, for example, the MacBook Neo now starts at $949 with 256GB of storage, up from $799 when it launched.