 Apple Announces New Mac Sales Record Following MacBook Neo Launch - MacRumors
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Apple Announces New Mac Sales Record Following MacBook Neo Launch

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Apple's CEO Tim Cook today said the Mac just had its "best launch week ever for first-time Mac customers," which suggests that the new MacBook Neo has been a hit with customers buying their first laptops or switching from Windows.

macbook neo product film feature
Apple released the MacBook Neo last Wednesday, March 11. In the U.S., pricing starts at just $599 for the general public and an even lower $499 for college students. The laptop is powered by a version of the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro chip, and it is available in colorful finishes like Citrus, Blush, and Indigo, alongside traditional Silver.

Apple also released MacBook Air models with the M5 chip and MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips last week, so it was a big week for new Macs, but the affordable MacBook Neo is likely driving the record number of first-time Mac buyers.

If you want a MacBook Neo, you may have to wait. In the U.S., MacBook Neo orders placed through Apple's online store today are estimated to be delivered between April 6 and April 13. However, it may be possible to find a MacBook Neo sooner at one of Apple's retail stores, or through authorized resellers such as Amazon and Walmart.

Related Roundup: MacBook Neo
Tag: Tim Cook
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Neo (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Neo

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Top Rated Comments

Eminemdrdre00 Avatar
Eminemdrdre00
55 minutes ago at 06:21 am

Good luck with 8gb of ram
What do you mean? My M1 MacBook Air has 8gb of RAM and I've had zero issues
Score: 22 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spinarelo Avatar
Spinarelo
53 minutes ago at 06:23 am

Good luck with 8gb of ram
The people buying this laptop don’t really care lol. A lot of them probably don’t even know what ram does or how only having 8gb will affect their usage.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
mystery hill
54 minutes ago at 06:22 am
But commenters here said that no one should buy the Neo.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spinarelo Avatar
Spinarelo
57 minutes ago at 06:19 am
I would be very concerned if I were one of the other entry level cheap laptop makers.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
K
kdesign7
42 minutes ago at 06:33 am
Honestly - it’s a great laptop.

I’ve seen almost every video and read many reviews about the 8gbs of ram.

Hold and pause for a moment and realize - if this is your focus, this laptop isn’t for you and, your opinions on it aren’t going to be digested by others in a way that you mean it.

This laptop moves. It functions. It keeps up
With nearly everything MOST consumers needs. This laptop was never intended as “best in class” performance. So please, refrain for trying to slander this laptop for its 8gbs.

I have an iMac m1, and this MacBook Neo can do everything I do on my m1. Easily. I have yet to find the hiccup (ok maybe the battery, it’s def not where it’s advertised) but then again, when I have a USBc adapter connected with 2 USBa hard drives mounted along with sidecar to my 12.9 iPad Pro, multiple chrome windows and background videos playing, this would take a hit. So I won’t be too harsh in that space.

Long story short.

This laptop kicks. And will be a game changer and also bring many new users to the folder for the price.

Great job Apple. Well done.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
IceCool Avatar
IceCool
44 minutes ago at 06:31 am
I am very excited about this. I have always loved the Mac and I think the MacBook Neo will have a positive effect for even existing Mac users. Higher market share hopefully means more software compatibility from developers that otherwise refuse to spend time and money developing for the platform.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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