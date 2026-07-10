Foldable iPhone Ultra Battery Capacity Allegedly Registered by Supplier

Apple's battery supplier has registered two new battery cells believed to be destined for the company's rumored foldable iPhone, according to a prolific Chinese leaker.



In a post on Weibo, the leaker known as Digital Chat Station said that the two cells have rated capacities of 1,921mAh and 2,962mAh, for a combined minimum rated capacity of 4,883mAh. "The supply chain is also predicting a total battery capacity of 4,800–5,000mAh, though this still needs further confirmation," the leaker added.

If accurate, the dual-cell design would be in line with existing book-style foldable smartphones, which typically split the battery across the device's two halves. In terms of where it sits next to rival foldables already on the market, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold has a total battery capacity of 5,015 mAh, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a 4,400 mAh capacity. For comparison's sake, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are believed to come with 4,288mAh and 5,567mAh batteries, respectively.

The leaker's claim appears to conflict with an early rumor suggesting Apple was testing a significantly larger 5,400mAh to 5,800mAh battery for its first foldable iPhone. That report described an engineering test configuration, however, so it's possible Apple has since revised the design. Either that or the rumor was incorrect.

A March 2025 rumor claimed that Apple has placed a heavy focus on improving power efficiency while slimming down key components of its foldable iPhone, with battery life said to be a key priority for the company. Separately, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said the device will use high-density battery cells.

Apple's foldable iPhone is rumored to feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover display, along with Touch ID instead of Face ID, an A20 chip, and Apple's C2 modem in some countries. The device is expected to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in September. Apple's book-style foldable could launch as the "iPhone Ultra," as suggested by reports. IDC has predicted that the foldable will carry an average selling price of $2,500, with storage options potentially priced as high as $3,000.