 Apple's Manufacturing in India Gets Boost From New Tariff Exemptions - MacRumors
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Apple's Manufacturing in India Gets Boost From New Tariff Exemptions

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Apple stands to gain from India's decision to eliminate import duties on a range of components used in smartphone manufacturing, in a move that could further lower costs for the company's rapidly growing India-based supply chain.

apple education hub india factory
According to a report from Reuters, the Indian government has done away with tariffs of 7.5% and 5% that had applied to inputs for wireless charging hardware, automotive and medical device screens, and lithium-ion battery cells. The exemptions are set to remain in effect through to March 31, 2029.

The wireless charging component exemption, in particular, feeds directly into the MagSafe ecosystem used across the iPhone lineup. With import costs on that hardware now removed, Apple's India-based assembly partners have a clearer path to sourcing and building charging components domestically rather than importing them at a markup.

Apple has leaned heavily on India as it works to shift iPhone production away from China, with assembly partners now building roughly a quarter of all iPhones in the country and producing the entire iPhone 17 lineup there for the first time, including the higher-end Pro and Pro Max models. Foxconn, one of Apple's main assemblers, poured $1.5 billion into expanding its India operations earlier this year, and Tata Electronics has grown into an equally central manufacturing partner alongside it.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: India, MagSafe Guide

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Top Rated Comments

kagharaht Avatar
kagharaht
29 minutes ago at 09:16 am
Congratulations to Tim Apple for bending the knee to the Adjudicated Rapist and Convicted Felon.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
theheadguy
33 minutes ago at 09:13 am

Unacceptable. Apple should pull out of India ('https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/apple-says-indias-antitrust-case-against-it-is-copy-pasted.2484727/?post=34660528#post-34660528'), right? 😉
If this did not happen, yes...

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