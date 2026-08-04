Apple's Annual India Sales Surpass $10 Billion for First Time

Apple's annual sales in India surpassed $10 billion for the first time in the fiscal year ending in March, according to a person familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg, as the company continues to widen its retail footprint in the country.

Revenue grew at a double-digit percentage rate over the 12 months through March, up from about $9 billion a year earlier, with iPhones accounting for a significant majority of the total and demand for iPads and MacBooks also rising.