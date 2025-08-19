Apple's iPhone 17 Manufacturing Expands Across Five Indian Plants

Apple is ramping up iPhone production in India across five factories as it continues reducing dependence on China for U.S.-bound devices. For the first time, all four iPhone 17 models will be manufactured in India in preparation for launch next month, reports Bloomberg.



The expansion includes newly operational plants from Tata Group in Tamil Nadu and Foxconn near Bangalore airport. Tata-controlled facilities are expected to handle up to half of India's iPhone output over the next two years, cementing the conglomerate's role as a key Apple partner.

iPhone exports from India have surged dramatically. Between April and July, $7.5 billion worth of iPhones shipped from the country, compared to $17 billion for the entire previous fiscal year. Last month, a Canalys report claimed India has overtaken China as the leading manufacturer of smartphones shipped to the United States.

The production shift comes as Apple navigates the impact of tariffs brought by the Trump administration. CEO Tim Cook recently pledged $600 billion in U.S. investments over four years, partly to maintain exemptions for India-made iPhones. Trump has imposed 50% tariffs on India but has so far spared electronics.

China has reportedly discouraged technology transfers to India, and Foxconn has recalled hundreds of Chinese engineers from Indian facilities. Apple is said to have replaced them with engineers from Taiwan and Japan at higher costs.