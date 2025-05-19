iPhone Maker Foxconn Pours $1.5 Billion Into India Manufacturing Efforts
Apple's primary iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has invested $1.5 billion into India, signaling a significant acceleration in Apple's efforts to shift iPhone production away from China, Bloomberg reports.
The investment was disclosed in a stock exchange filing by Foxconn, which has been actively expanding its manufacturing footprint in southern India in recent years. The company is also increasing its investment in the United States.
The move comes as Apple continues to diversify its production base away from China, which has long served as the cornerstone of its iPhone manufacturing. India has emerged as Apple's most critical alternative manufacturing hub.
Apple reportedly assembled $22 billion worth of iPhones in India during the 12 months ending in March 2025, a nearly 60% increase over the previous year. Foxconn, Tata Electronics, and Pegatron now operates facilities in India focused on iPhone manufacturing. Apple is apparently aiming to manufacture the majority of iPhones sold in the United States in India by the end of 2026.
