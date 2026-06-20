Apple Unveiled These Five New Apps Last Week

Apple last week unveiled five new apps, with four announced at WWDC 2026 alongside its upcoming fall software updates, one released in beta for developers, and one released independently by its subsidiary Claris.





Siri AI App

One of the biggest announcements of WWDC 2026 was Siri AI, a ground-up rebuild of Apple's voice assistant that for the first time comes with a dedicated standalone app.

Like other chatbots, Siri can search the web and access general world knowledge, evaluate documents, solve math problems, and take action in and across apps, such as getting detailed Maps directions with multiple stops, editing and sharing photos, or writing an email in the user's own writing style. The app lets users type or talk to it like a chat thread, and syncs conversation history across all devices through iCloud.

The ‌Siri‌ app is available in most of Apple's next-generation operating systems, arriving this fall as part of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27. The operating systems are currently available to developers in beta, though access to Siri AI itself involves a waitlist. ‌Siri‌ AI will not be available in the EU at launch, though Apple says it is working on a path forward.



Apple TV Remote App Returns

Apple used to offer an Apple TV Remote app in the App Store, but it was removed in 2020. With this year's major updates, Apple is restoring the app as a proper Home Screen icon. It comes pre-installed with ‌iOS 27‌ and ‌iPadOS 27‌. To add it to the ‌Home Screen‌ as an app, users can swipe down, search for "Remote," then tap and hold the app icon to drag it into place. It is also accessible via the App Library.



All-New Find My on Apple Watch

‌watchOS 27‌ is bringing a long-overdue consolidation to Find My on Apple Watch. Previously split across separate Find Devices, Find People, and Find Items apps, the new app consolidates everything into a single, map-centric interface.

The main screen provides quick access to actions like getting directions and finding nearby items, and Precision Finding is available for locating a paired iPhone, AirPods Pro 3, or AirTag 2. The redesign also introduces more flexible sharing options, giving users greater control over how they share their location and item tracking with others.



Pass Designer

Apple also introduced Pass Designer, a new Mac app for building and previewing Apple Wallet passes aimed at developers and businesses. The app supports templates provided by Apple or custom designs, letting developers bring in images such as logos, backgrounds, and strip images. As edits are made, Pass Designer updates a real-time preview using the same rendering as iOS and watchOS, so what is seen in Pass Designer is exactly what customers will see on their device. Pass Designer validates the pass as work progresses, alerting developers to issues such as missing required key values.

For boarding passes and event tickets, Pass Designer also supports semantic tags, which add structured data such as event dates, venue locations, and flight details that the system uses to enable features like ‌Siri‌ Suggestions, Calendar integration, and Maps directions. It can also automatically generate a backward-compatible pass structure from semantic data, ensuring passes work across devices where semantic tags may not be supported.

Pass Designer beta requires macOS 27 or later and is available to download now for registered Apple developers.



Claris FileMaker Go 2026

Unlike the four WWDC announcements, this app is already available. Claris FileMaker Go 2026 became available on June 10. FileMaker is a low-code database application platform that lets users build custom apps to organize, manage, and automate data without extensive programming knowledge.

The new version of the app adds support for iOS and iPadOS 26, and brings Google Gemini to FileMaker's roster of supported AI models, which already includes Anthropic, OpenAI, and Cohere. The 2026 release also focuses on developer productivity, infrastructure resilience, and an AI-ready architecture, and was shaped directly by feedback from the Claris developer community.

FileMaker is developed by Claris International, a subsidiary of Apple.