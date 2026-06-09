watchOS 27 Gains a Consolidated and Redesigned Find My App
Apple yesterday announced a redesigned Find My app in watchOS 27 that brings all tracking functionality into a single, map-centric interface.
Previously split across separate Find Devices, Find People, and Find Items apps, the new app now consolidates everything into one unified view. Apple says the update makes it easier to locate the people, devices, and items you care about, with a map-centric layout as the central navigation paradigm.
The redesign also introduces more flexible sharing options within Find My, giving users greater control over how they share their location and item tracking with others.
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