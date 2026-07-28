 MacBook Ultra OLED Touch Panel to Be Exclusively Supplied by Samsung - MacRumors
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MacBook Ultra OLED Touch Panel to Be Exclusively Supplied by Samsung

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Apple will exclusively rely on Samsung Display for the production of OLED touch panels for its redesigned upcoming MacBook Pro models, according to a new report from Korea-based The Elec.

macbook ultra
Citing industry sources, the publication says that the 14-inch and 16-inch panels will be produced at Samsung's 8.6-generation OLED line at Asan, in Korea's South Chungcheong Province. The estimated initial supply is said to be 250,000 panels, and mass production is expected to begin around August.

Apple reportedly didn't consider LG Display or China's BOE Technology Group for panel development due to yield issues, making Samsung the sole supplier.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has repeatedly claimed that 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with an OLED touch screen are pegged to launch in late 2026 to early 2027. However, his most recent update on the matter said that early 2027 is now more likely because of the global chip shortage.

An OLED panel with touch-screen support is just one aspect of a major refresh planned for the high-end MacBook Pro models, with other rumored features including M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, a Dynamic Island (i.e., no notch) and a thinner design. The laptops could have "MacBook Ultra" branding, and macOS 27 will include a touch-friendly interface ready for the laptops.

Related Roundup: MacBook Pro
Tags: MacBook Ultra Guide, OLED Guide, Samsung, The Elec
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Pro

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