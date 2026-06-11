 iOS 27 Lets You Add Apple TV Remote to Your iPhone's Home Screen - MacRumors
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iOS 27 Lets You Add Apple TV Remote to Your iPhone's Home Screen

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Apple TV Remote Icon Starting with iOS 27, the virtual Apple TV remote can be added to the iPhone's Home Screen again, rather than being limited to Control Center. To do so, swipe down on the Home Screen and search for "remote." Next, tap and hold on the Remote app and drag it to your Home Screen. Alternatively, you can find it in the App Library.

Apple used to offer an Apple TV Remote app in the App Store, but it was removed in 2020.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, iOS 27, iPadOS 27
Tag: Home Screen Guide
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: Apple TV and Home Theater

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Top Rated Comments

Slix Avatar
Slix
17 minutes ago at 11:58 am
We've come full circle, everybody. :P
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
smkmn13
17 minutes ago at 11:59 am
I hope they make it a little easier to remove it from the lock screen after you use it. The only solutions I've seen at the moment are pretty convoluted.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments