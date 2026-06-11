iOS 27 Lets You Add Apple TV Remote to Your iPhone's Home Screen

Starting with iOS 27, the virtual Apple TV remote can be added to the iPhone's Home Screen again, rather than being limited to Control Center. To do so, swipe down on the Home Screen and search for "remote." Next, tap and hold on the Remote app and drag it to your Home Screen. Alternatively, you can find it in the App Library.

Apple used to offer an Apple TV Remote app in the App Store, but it was removed in 2020.