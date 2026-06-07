 Best Look at Foldable iPhone Design Revealed, May Only Come in White - MacRumors
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Best Look at Foldable iPhone Design Revealed, May Only Come in White

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Sonny Dickson today shared detailed images of a foldable iPhone dummy unit with what appears to be a finalized design, providing the best look yet at the device's look, with the suggestion that the device may only be available in white.

foldable iphone dummy sonny dickson
Dummy units are non-functional units intended primarily for display purposes and accessory manufacturers, who need a high level of physical accuracy to mass produce cases and other accessories ahead of a device's announcement. Dickson first shared early-production dummy models of the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max in April, providing the first real visual confirmation of the foldable's passport-style form factor.

The latest foldable iPhone dummy is markedly more detailed than those that have previously circulated. Earlier this week, the leaker known as "Ice Universe" shared what appeared to be an image of a white foldable iPhone dummy, but Dickson's unit offers a substantially clearer view of the design and display.

The images align with the wider body of design rumors accumulated so far. The device is expected to feature a book-style, passport-shaped design with a 4:3 aspect ratio, wider than it is tall and unlike any foldable currently on the market, with a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner OLED panel that would make it just slightly smaller than the iPad mini when open.

Rumors point to an ultra-thin 4.5mm titanium frame, with volume buttons relocated to the top edge of the device, no Action Button, Touch ID in place of Face ID, and a horizontal dual-camera array on the back in an iPhone Air-style camera plateau.

The latest dummy models reveal several new design aspects, such as the fact that the cover display will be edge-to-edge and slightly curved at the edges, the camera flash will be located below the rear microphone in the camera plateau, the rear microphone has a new design consisting of five drilled holes, and the front-facing camera on the inner display is located on the top left. This will almost certainly have implications for the Dynamic Island.

On the device's color, Dickson's observation corroborates a report from Friday, in which the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital" suggested that there may be no black finish, with white potentially being the only option. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple planned to avoid bold colors and stick to traditional finishes.

It is worth noting that several new high-end products such as the Apple Watch Ultra and Vision Pro only launched with one color option. The approach would be broadly consistent with how Apple has handled generationally significant launches before. The iPhone X debuted in November 2017 in just two colors, Silver and Space Gray, at a then-record starting price of $999. The iPhone XS that followed a year later added Gold to the lineup, and Apple may take the same incremental approach with the iPhone Ultra over time.

The foldable iPhone is expected to be announced in September 2026 alongside the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, at a starting price Gurman says will cross the $2,000 threshold.

Related Roundup: iPhone Fold
Tags: Foldable iPhone Guide, Sonny Dickson

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Top Rated Comments

D
DBZmusicboy01
19 minutes ago at 03:41 am
iPhone 18 Pro Max will sell 10x more
The iPhone Fold is very awkward size and very expensive and maybe also fragile while using the inner display. Way too many problems because the outer display is also awkward when it’s closed due to being too wide while short in height. The 18 Pro Max is the perfect size.
BUT
The iPhone Fold would been an excellent iPad Mini replacement tho. It makes way more sense.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
P
pcd213
25 minutes ago at 03:35 am
No telephoto lens is the lingering thorn in my side, and the reason why I still remain hesitant to switch to it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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