Kuo: iPhone Fold Production Challenges Could Limit Supply Next Year

Apple's highly anticipated foldable iPhone could face supply shortages into 2027 despite a planned launch next year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Kuo said in a new research note:



"Development of the foldable iPhone is behind earlier expectations, but the product is still expected to [sic] announce in 2H26. Due to early-stage yield and ramp-up challenges, smooth shipments may not occur until 2027. With limited supply and expected strong demand, the foldable iPhone could be facing shortages until at least the end of 2026."

The warning suggests Apple's ambitious foldable device will face manufacturing hurdles when it enters mass production. Foxconn was expected to begin limited production of the device before the end of this year, but a dearth of reports on that front could potentially mean that the "iPhone Fold" remains in the design validation stage, where manufacturing consistency issues can still arise.

Kuo's forecast of production challenges is reminiscent of concerns previously raised by Mizuho Securities, which suggested the launch could slip to 2027 if Apple takes longer to finalize design elements like the hinge mechanism. For his part, Kuo appears to be saying that Apple is still on course to announce the device in the fall of 2026, but it could end up shipping the device in large volumes later than planned.

The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a book-style design with an approximately 5.3- to 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen. It will reportedly use liquid metal hinges to achieve a virtually crease-free display and is expected to be priced between $2,000 and $2,500, making it Apple's most expensive iPhone ever.