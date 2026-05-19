 Best Buy Hosts Memorial Day Sale With Notable Apple and Tech Deals - MacRumors
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Best Buy Hosts Memorial Day Sale With Notable Apple and Tech Deals

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Best Buy kicked off its annual Memorial Day sale this week, with notable markdowns on Apple devices, TVs, headphones and speakers, monitors, appliances, and much more. This sale is set to last through Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, and you don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to see the deals.

Best Buy Memorial Day Sale Feature 1Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

In terms of Apple devices, you can find solid deals on MacBook Air, iPad, MacBook Pro, Beats accessories, and more. In most cases Best Buy is offering same day pick-up on these products, and there are several free shipping options as well.

SITEWIDE SALE
Best Buy Memorial Day Sale

Some of the biggest discounts you'll find in Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale are on TVs, with major savings from popular brands like Insignia, Samsung, and LG. Best Buy has Samsung's popular line of The Frame TVs on sale, including the 65-inch 2025 model for $999.99 ($600 off) and the 65-inch The Frame Pro for $1,499.99 ($400 off), both of which match record low prices.

Apple

TVs

Monitors

Audio

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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