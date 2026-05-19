Best Buy Hosts Memorial Day Sale With Notable Apple and Tech Deals
Best Buy kicked off its annual Memorial Day sale this week, with notable markdowns on Apple devices, TVs, headphones and speakers, monitors, appliances, and much more. This sale is set to last through Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, and you don't need to be a My Best Buy Plus or Total member to see the deals.
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In terms of Apple devices, you can find solid deals on MacBook Air, iPad, MacBook Pro, Beats accessories, and more. In most cases Best Buy is offering same day pick-up on these products, and there are several free shipping options as well.
Some of the biggest discounts you'll find in Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale are on TVs, with major savings from popular brands like Insignia, Samsung, and LG. Best Buy has Samsung's popular line of The Frame TVs on sale, including the 65-inch 2025 model for $999.99 ($600 off) and the 65-inch The Frame Pro for $1,499.99 ($400 off), both of which match record low prices.
Apple
- 20W USB-C Power Adapter - $14.99 ($4 off)
- 11-inch iPad - $299.00 ($50 off)
- AirPods Max (Gen 1) - $449.99 ($100 off)
- 15-inch M5 MacBook Air - $1,149.00 ($150 off)
- 16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro - $2,449.00 ($250 off)
TVs
- 55-inch Toshiba C350 4K Smart Fire TV - $249.99 ($150 off)
- 65-inch Samsung U7900 4K Smart TV - $329.99 ($140 off)
- 65-inch LG UA7050 4K Smart TV - $329.99 ($160 off)
- 75-inch LG LED 4K Smart TV - $449.99 ($240 off)
- 98-inch Hisense QLED 4K Smart Google TV - $999.99 ($1,300 off)
- 65-inch Samsung The Frame TV (2025) - $999.99 ($600 off)
- 65-inch LG OLED 4K Smart TV - $1,299.99 ($1,400 off)
- 65-inch Samsung The Frame Pro - $1,499.99 ($400 off)
Monitors
- 27-inch Samsung Curved 100Hz Monitor - $149.99 ($50 off)
- 34-inch LG UltraWide 100Hz Monitor - $239.99 ($60 off)
- 34-inch LG Smart Monitor - $299.99 ($50 off)
- 27-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G5 Gaming Monitor - $379.99 ($120 off)
- 27-inch Alienware Gaming Monitor - $699.99 ($200 off)
- 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED Curved Monitor - $999.99 ($700 off)
Audio
- Beats Pill - $99.99 ($50 off)
- Beats Solo 4 Headphones - $149.99 ($50 off)
- Beats Studio Pro Headphones - $249.99 ($100 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones - $299.00 ($130 off)
- Sonos Move 2 - $399.00 ($100 off)
- Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6 - $499.99 ($200 off)
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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