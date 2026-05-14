Apple Alerted to macOS Security Vulnerability Uncovered With AI Tool

Anthropic recently announced Project Glasswing, an initiative that enables tech companies like Apple to use its new frontier AI model Claude Mythos Preview to find security vulnerabilities across operating systems and web browsers.



The Wall Street Journal today reported that researchers at cybersecurity firm Calif used Claude Mythos Preview to uncover a new macOS security vulnerability last month. Specifically, they used the model to write code that links together two macOS bugs in a way that resulted in what is known as a privilege escalation exploit.

The security researchers said the exploit would not have been possible with Mythos alone, as it still required their human expertise on top, but it nevertheless proves that AI can assist with discovering software vulnerabilities.

Apple said it was reviewing Calif's report to validate the findings.

"Security is our top priority, and we take reports of potential vulnerabilities very seriously," an Apple spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal.

It is unclear if Apple has already patched the exploit. Apple's security notes for the macOS 26.5 update released this week mention a fix for a kernel-level vulnerability, and it credits Calif and Anthropic for discovering it. Yet, the report said that Calif only met with Apple this week and suggested that a fix was still coming.

We have reached out to Apple for comment.