Anthropic's AI to Help Apple Find iOS, macOS, and Safari Vulnerabilities

Anthropic on Tuesday announced Project Glasswing, a new initiative that will enable tech companies to use its new AI model Mythos Preview to find and fix security vulnerabilities or weaknesses across operating systems and web browsers.



Mythos Preview has already found thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities, including some in every major operating system and web browser, according to Anthropic.

"AI models have reached a level of coding capability where they can surpass all but the most skilled humans at finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities," said Anthropic. "Given the rate of AI progress, it will not be long before such capabilities proliferate, potentially beyond actors who are committed to deploying them safely."

"Project Glasswing is an urgent attempt to put these capabilities to work for defensive purposes," added the company.

Mythos Preview will not be available to the public. Instead, Anthropic said use of the model will be limited to selected partners, with the initial group beyond Anthropic itself including Apple, Amazon Web Services, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorganChase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Palo Alto Networks.



Anthropic is committing up to $100 million in usage credits for Mythos Preview. Beyond that, partners will have to pay to use the AI model.

Launch partners like Apple will use Mythos Preview as part of their defensive security work, according to Anthropic. This means Apple may use the AI model to help find and fix security vulnerabilities across its Safari web browser and operating systems, which includes iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. Apple is also rumored to be developing a homeOS operating system for a new smart home hub.