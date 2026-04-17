Anthropic Debuts Claude Design for Creating Prototypes, Pitch Decks, and Mockups

Anthropic today launched Claude Design, a new AI product for creating designs, prototypes, slides, and more. Claude Design uses Opus 4.7, a new AI model that was introduced earlier this week.

Opus 4.7 is Anthropic's most capable vision model, and it can see images in greater resolution. Anthropic says that it is "more tasteful and creative" when doing professional tasks. It is able to create higher-quality interfaces, slides, and docs, making it ideal for Claude Design. Claude Design was developed to allow founders, product managers, and marketers without a design background to create visuals for sharing an idea.

Claude Design is able to mock up an initial design after being provided with a prompt, and from there, designers can make revisions through conversation, comments, direct edits, and custom sliders made by Claude. Anthropic says that teams have been using Claude Design for realistic prototypes, wireframes and mockups, design explorations, pitch decks, presentations, social media assets, and more.

Working with Claude Design starts with brand assets, which Claude can get from the user's design files and codebase. Projects will use brand colors, typography, and other components, plus users can use a web capture tool to pull elements directly from their brand's website. Claude Design is not an image generator like Gemini's Nano Banana or ChatGPT, but it is similar to AI assistants that Adobe and Canva have rolled out.

There are included collaboration tools so multiple members of an organization can access and edit a design, and content created by Claude can be exported anywhere with support for Canva, PDF, PPTX, and standalone HTML files. Designs that are ready to build can be handed off to Claude Code, and Anthropic plans to make it easier to build integrations with Claude Design in the coming weeks.

Claude Design is available as a research preview for Claude Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise subscribers. It is rolling out to users gradually throughout the day.