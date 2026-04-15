Anthropic Rebuilds Claude Code Desktop App Around Parallel Sessions

Anthropic has released a redesigned Claude Code experience for its Claude desktop app, bringing in a new sidebar for managing multiple sessions, a drag-and-drop layout for arranging the workspace, and more.



The new sidebar displays every active and recent session in one place, and users can filter by status, project, or environment, with the option to group sessions by project. A new side chat shortcut (Command + ;) also lets users branch a question off a running task without feeding extra context back into the main thread.

Anthropic has also dropped more of the developer workflow into the app itself. There's now an integrated terminal for running tests and builds, an in-app file editor for spot edits, a rebuilt diff viewer aimed at large changesets, and an expanded preview pane that handles HTML files and PDFs alongside local app servers. Each pane is also drag-and-drop friendly, so the layout can be arranged to suit.

In addition, the desktop app now matches Claude Code's CLI for plugin support, while SSH sessions are supported on Mac as well as Linux. Lastly, there are three view modes (Verbose, Normal, and Summary) that let users decide how much of Claude's tool-call activity they want to see.

The Claude desktop app update is rolling out now to Claude Code users on Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans.

In related news, Anthropic also announced Routines – a new way to set up Claude Code automations that run without an active session. A routine bundles a prompt, a repo, and any relevant connectors into a single configuration that can run on a schedule, fire from an API call, or trigger off a GitHub event such as a new pull request.

Routines run on Claude Code's web infrastructure rather than a local machine, but Anthropic has put in place daily run caps that scale by plan. Routines are available in research preview to Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise users with Claude Code on the web enabled. For further details, check out Anthropic's blog post.