macOS Tahoe 26.5 Now Available

Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.5, the fifth major update to the ‌macOS Tahoe‌ operating system. ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.5 comes seven weeks after Apple released macOS Tahoe 26.4.



Mac users can download the new software by opening up the System Settings app and navigating to the Software Update section.

‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.5 adds a Suggested Places section to the search interface in the Apple Maps app. It also lays the groundwork for ads in the Maps app, which are coming this summer.

The App Store is also getting a monthly subscription option that will let users pay a lower price on a monthly basis, but agree to pay for a subscription for a 12-month period.

The update also likely includes several bug fixes and other under-the-hood performance updates, but no new features were found during the beta testing period.