 Spotify to Adopt Apple's Technology for Video Podcasts - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Spotify to Adopt Apple's Technology for Video Podcasts

by

Spotify today announced plans to adopt Apple's HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology for video podcasts, a move that will allow creators to distribute video shows across both platforms without changing their existing setup.

General Spotify Feature
Apple introduced an enhanced HLS-based video podcast experience for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Vision Pro, and the web at the end of March. The upgrade significantly improves how video shows are delivered and consumed within Apple Podcasts, but Mac and Apple TV support is not yet available.

Spotify says its Spotify for Creators and Megaphone platforms will support Apple's HLS video technology later this year, describing the move as "a major step toward truly platform-agnostic video distribution." The company says it is "actively working on this integration in coordination with Apple" and will share timeline details in the near future.

This will enable Spotify-hosted creators to distribute their video podcast content across platforms, reaching audiences on both Spotify and Apple Podcasts without changing their existing setup.

Monetization will carry over alongside distribution. Spotify says it plans to support "monetization for video content on ‌Apple Podcasts‌ so creators don't have to choose between audience reach and revenue," with further details on how that will work across platforms to follow.

The company noted that video shows must be uploaded directly to Spotify rather than distributed via RSS, which the company says is necessary to enable engagement-based monetization, real-time analytics, and other Spotify-first features. RSS distribution to other platforms, including ‌Apple Podcasts‌, remains unchanged.

Separately, Spotify also announced that several podcast hosting providers are now live with video support through the Spotify Distribution API. Libsyn, Podigee, Audioboom, Audiomeans, and Podspace have all completed integration, allowing creators on those platforms to distribute video content directly to Spotify and monetize eligible content through the Spotify Partner Program. Additional partner integrations are said to be in progress.

Tags: Apple Podcasts, Podcast, Spotify

Popular Stories

General Spotify Feature

Spotify Launches Fitness Hub With 1,400+ Peloton Workouts

Monday April 27, 2026 11:05 am PDT by
Spotify today launched a new Fitness hub, bringing over 1,400 on-demand Peloton workout classes to Premium subscribers alongside a range of free content from independent wellness creators. The Peloton classes span strength, cardio, yoga, pilates, barre, meditation, stretching, and outdoor run and walk, and require no specialist equipment. Peloton's bike workouts are not included. The catalog ...
Read Full Article42 comments
General Spotify Feature

Spotify Now Plays Personal Podcasts Generated by Your AI Agent

Friday May 8, 2026 3:31 am PDT by
Spotify has launched a new feature that lets users save AI-generated audio briefings called Personal Podcasts directly to their Spotify library. It uses a new command-line tool for desktop that works with AI coding agents like OpenAI's Codex and Anthropic's Claude Code. After you install the Save to Spotify CLI from GitHub and sign into your Spotify account, you can prompt the agent to...
Read Full Article40 comments
Dynamic Island iPhone 18 Pro Feature

11 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 18 Pro

Monday May 11, 2026 9:01 am PDT by
We're only four months out from the launch of Apple's premium next-generation smartphone lineup, and while we're not expecting a sea change in terms of functionality, there are still several enhancements rumored to be coming to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. One thing worth noting is that Apple is reportedly planning a major change to its iPhone release cycle this year, adopting a...
Read Full Article36 comments