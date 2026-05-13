You Might Want to Wait to Buy a New iPhone

While something new is always around the corner, now might be a particularly good time to hold off on buying a new iPhone if you are able to.



The reason to consider waiting is that Apple is reportedly working on a special 20th-anniversary iPhone for release in September 2027, and rumors suggest that the device will feature the biggest redesign since the iPhone X in 2017.

According to Bloomberg, the 20th-anniversary iPhone will have "glass edges that curve seamlessly into the display on all four sides."

The Information reported that one of Apple's early 20th-anniversary iPhone prototypes lacked bezels around the screen. The device had only a "narrow metal band running around the midpoint of the device's edge, where the buttons sit."

Apple has also aimed for the device to have no cutouts in the screen, according to The Information, but it is unclear if the company will be able to move both the front camera and the Face ID system under the screen by next year.

Overall, it sounds like Apple has ambitious goals with the 20th-anniversary iPhone, and that makes it a device that might be especially worth waiting for. Of course, this advice will not apply to you if you upgrade your iPhone every single year regardless, but the average customer holds on to their iPhone for two to four years.

In the meantime, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first-ever foldable iPhone in September 2026, followed by an iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and a second-generation iPhone Air around March 2027.