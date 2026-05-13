 You Might Want to Wait to Buy a New iPhone - MacRumors
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You Might Want to Wait to Buy a New iPhone

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While something new is always around the corner, now might be a particularly good time to hold off on buying a new iPhone if you are able to.

You Might Want to Wait to Buy a New iPhone Feature 2
The reason to consider waiting is that Apple is reportedly working on a special 20th-anniversary iPhone for release in September 2027, and rumors suggest that the device will feature the biggest redesign since the iPhone X in 2017.

According to Bloomberg, the 20th-anniversary iPhone will have "glass edges that curve seamlessly into the display on all four sides."

The Information reported that one of Apple's early 20th-anniversary iPhone prototypes lacked bezels around the screen. The device had only a "narrow metal band running around the midpoint of the device's edge, where the buttons sit."

Apple has also aimed for the device to have no cutouts in the screen, according to The Information, but it is unclear if the company will be able to move both the front camera and the Face ID system under the screen by next year.

Overall, it sounds like Apple has ambitious goals with the 20th-anniversary iPhone, and that makes it a device that might be especially worth waiting for. Of course, this advice will not apply to you if you upgrade your iPhone every single year regardless, but the average customer holds on to their iPhone for two to four years.

In the meantime, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first-ever foldable iPhone in September 2026, followed by an iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and a second-generation iPhone Air around March 2027.

Tag: 20th-Anniversary iPhone Guide

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Top Rated Comments

I
idmean
46 minutes ago at 07:15 am
Your advice is to wait for roughly 1.5 years to buy a new iPhone?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
djc6 Avatar
djc6
17 minutes ago at 07:44 am
I just got two iPhone 17 Pros last night - T-mobile offered me $630 each for an iPhone 6S and an iPhone SE (original; based on iPhone 5S) that I has sitting in a drawer unused for years, so I thought that was too good a deal to pass up.

I'm also leery of the new Apple Cellular Modem - I had an iPhone 11 Pro with an Intel modem and having a non-Qualcomm modem was problematic. Not saying apple can't do it, but I am not an early adopter.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
John Connor
31 minutes ago at 07:30 am
If they go with more glass, please get rid of the action button and camera control button.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CWallace Avatar
CWallace
31 minutes ago at 07:29 am
I'm waiting for the 20th Anniversary model to upgrade (currently on an iPhone 16 Pro Max).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mblm85 Avatar
mblm85
37 minutes ago at 07:23 am
"According to Bloomberg, the 20th-anniversary iPhone will have "glass edges that curve seamlessly into the display on all four sides."


You know when a wet bar of soap flies out of your hands and across the room?

That.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
Charlie Bonesx
39 minutes ago at 07:22 am

Your advise is to wait for roughly 1.5 years to buy a new iPhone?
sure why not. phones are good for 5-7 years for most people
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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