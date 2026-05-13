 Few Smartphone Owners Care About Foldables or AI, Survey Suggests - MacRumors
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Few Smartphone Owners Care About Foldables or AI, Survey Suggests

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A new survey suggests most U.S. smartphone owners are not motivated to upgrade by foldable phone designs or AI features, a potential challenge for Apple as it prepares to launch both the rumored "iPhone Ultra" and an expanded suite of Apple Intelligence features this fall.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature 1
The survey, commissioned by CNET and conducted by YouGov across 2,407 U.S. smartphone owners between April 29 and May 1, found that only 13% of respondents would consider upgrading for a phone concept such as a foldable or flip phone, while just 12% cited AI integrations as an upgrade motivator.

Among iPhone owners specifically, interest in foldable designs was slightly higher at 14%. Apple is widely expected to launch its first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro this fall, with a starting price of around $2,000.

While a 13% interest statistic in foldable designs has been characterized as evidence of limited appeal, it may actually represent a larger addressable market than anticipated for a product most consumers have never used and whose likely price was not disclosed to respondents. Interest could shrink considerably once a $2,000-plus price tag enters the picture, and supply chain reports suggest smooth availability may not occur until 2027.

Consumer sentiment around AI integrations dropped sharply from 2024 to 2025 before edging slightly higher in 2026, though the figure remains low at 12%. Previous surveys found that the majority of iPhone users felt existing ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features added little to no value to their experience.

Price remains the overwhelming driver of upgrade decisions, cited by 55% of respondents, followed by longer battery life at 52%, and more storage at 38%. Those top three motivators are unchanged from 2025, when price led at 62%, battery life at 54%, and storage at 39%.

Camera features (27%) and display size (22%) ranked well ahead of either foldables or AI as upgrade motivators. Smartphone owners are also not particularly swayed by a phone being thinner or available in new colors, findings that are relevant given Apple's recent emphasis on the ultra-thin iPhone Air and expanded color options across its lineup.

Related Roundup: iPhone Fold
Tags: Apple Intelligence Guide, CNET

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