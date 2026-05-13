New Study Highlights Advantages of $549 Windows Laptop Over MacBook Neo

Microsoft has responded to the MacBook Neo by commissioning a study that highlights advantages of some Windows laptops.



Market research firm Signal65 evaluated four Windows laptops:

Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3x

Lenovo's Yoga 7i

HP's OmniBook 5

HP's OmniBook X Flip

With a starting price of $549.99 on Best Buy's online store in the U.S. at the time of this writing, the IdeaPad Slim 3x is the only laptop in the study that currently rivals the MacBook Neo's starting price of $499 (college students) to $599 (general public). The other three laptops currently start at $749 to $1,029 at Best Buy.

Signal65 outlined some of the IdeaPad Slim 3x's advantages over the MacBook Neo:

Feature IdeaPad Slim 3x MacBook Neo Display Size 15.3-inch 13-inch CPU Snapdragon X1 with "90% faster" multi-core Cinebench 2026 score A18 Pro Base RAM 16GB 8GB Fingerprint Scanner Included Touch ID limited to $699 model Ports 1× USB-C, 2× USB-A, SD, and HDMI 2× USB-C only Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6E Backlit Keyboard Yes No Touch Screen Yes No

In addition, the IdeaPad Slim 3x achieved longer battery life (16 hours and 29 minutes) compared to the MacBook Neo (13 hours and 28 minutes) in a Tom's Guide test, with Lenovo able to fit a larger battery inside a 15-inch laptop.

The study indicated that the IdeaPad Slim 3x has 512GB of storage, but the $549.99 base model has a 256GB SSD, which matches the MacBook Neo.

Through June 30, Microsoft is offering U.S. college students a free one-year Microsoft 365 Premium subscription, a free one-year Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and a free Xbox controller with the purchase of a qualifying Windows laptop, including the IdeaPad Slim 3x. The bundle has a value of more than $500.

On the other hand, the MacBook Neo has some advantages over the IdeaPad Slim 3x:

Feature MacBook Neo IdeaPad Slim 3x Display Resolution 2,408×1,506 pixels (Retina quality) 1,920×1,200 pixels Display Brightness 500 nits 300 nits Build Material Fully aluminum enclosure Mix of aluminum and plastic Webcam 1080p camera 720p camera

Moreover, many reviewers indicated that the MacBook Neo has a superior trackpad and speakers compared to Windows laptops within the same price range. Plus, the MacBook Neo runs macOS instead of Windows, so it benefits from Apple's tight hardware and software integration and features that work across multiple Apple devices.

While it is unsurprising that this Microsoft-backed study is focused on promoting Windows laptops, the reality is that the MacBook Neo and the IdeaPad Slim 3x both have pros and cons. More competition in the affordable laptop market is a win overall.