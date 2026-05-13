 New Study Highlights Advantages of $549 Windows Laptop Over MacBook Neo - MacRumors
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New Study Highlights Advantages of $549 Windows Laptop Over MacBook Neo

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Microsoft has responded to the MacBook Neo by commissioning a study that highlights advantages of some Windows laptops.

MacBook Neo and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x Feature
Market research firm Signal65 evaluated four Windows laptops:

  • Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3x
  • Lenovo's Yoga 7i
  • HP's OmniBook 5
  • HP's OmniBook X Flip

With a starting price of $549.99 on Best Buy's online store in the U.S. at the time of this writing, the IdeaPad Slim 3x is the only laptop in the study that currently rivals the MacBook Neo's starting price of $499 (college students) to $599 (general public). The other three laptops currently start at $749 to $1,029 at Best Buy.

Signal65 outlined some of the IdeaPad Slim 3x's advantages over the MacBook Neo:

Feature IdeaPad Slim 3x MacBook Neo
Display Size 15.3-inch 13-inch
CPU Snapdragon X1 with "90% faster" multi-core Cinebench 2026 score A18 Pro
Base RAM 16GB 8GB
Fingerprint Scanner Included Touch ID limited to $699 model
Ports 1× USB-C, 2× USB-A, SD, and HDMI 2× USB-C only
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6E
Backlit Keyboard Yes No
Touch Screen Yes No

In addition, the IdeaPad Slim 3x achieved longer battery life (16 hours and 29 minutes) compared to the MacBook Neo (13 hours and 28 minutes) in a Tom's Guide test, with Lenovo able to fit a larger battery inside a 15-inch laptop.

The study indicated that the IdeaPad Slim 3x has 512GB of storage, but the $549.99 base model has a 256GB SSD, which matches the MacBook Neo.

Through June 30, Microsoft is offering U.S. college students a free one-year Microsoft 365 Premium subscription, a free one-year Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and a free Xbox controller with the purchase of a qualifying Windows laptop, including the IdeaPad Slim 3x. The bundle has a value of more than $500.

On the other hand, the MacBook Neo has some advantages over the IdeaPad Slim 3x:

Feature MacBook Neo IdeaPad Slim 3x
Display Resolution 2,408×1,506 pixels (Retina quality) 1,920×1,200 pixels
Display Brightness 500 nits 300 nits
Build Material Fully aluminum enclosure Mix of aluminum and plastic
Webcam 1080p camera 720p camera

Moreover, many reviewers indicated that the MacBook Neo has a superior trackpad and speakers compared to Windows laptops within the same price range. Plus, the MacBook Neo runs macOS instead of Windows, so it benefits from Apple's tight hardware and software integration and features that work across multiple Apple devices.

While it is unsurprising that this Microsoft-backed study is focused on promoting Windows laptops, the reality is that the MacBook Neo and the IdeaPad Slim 3x both have pros and cons. More competition in the affordable laptop market is a win overall.

Related Roundup: MacBook Neo
Tags: Lenovo, Microsoft, Windows
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Neo (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Neo

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Top Rated Comments

S
StuBeck
22 minutes ago at 10:39 am
In future news, members of this site disagree with the assessment.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
19 minutes ago at 10:42 am
So they commissioned a study for someone to read the spec sheet on a mid range Lenovo?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
taphil
17 minutes ago at 10:44 am
Microsoft commissions a study because they’re still too stupid to realize why Windows 11 with or without Copilot sucks.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Diopter Avatar
Diopter
10 minutes ago at 10:51 am
Never change, Microsoft ❤️ It's too much fun!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
C
Corefile
12 minutes ago at 10:48 am
I'd rather be punished by using Tahoe than using Windows 11.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
hieranonymous
18 minutes ago at 10:43 am
Microsoft has such an odd institutional obsession with Apple.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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