 Microsoft Raises Prices for All Surface PCs, Making Them More Expensive Than Equivalent Macs - MacRumors
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Microsoft Raises Prices for All Surface PCs, Making Them More Expensive Than Equivalent Macs

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Microsoft increased prices for all of its Surface PCs this week, with most models priced hundreds of dollars higher than they were when launching. Windows Central highlighted the increases, which now see Microsoft's mid-range models priced above $1,000 and flagship models priced starting at $1,500.

microsoft surface laptop 5g
A Microsoft spokesperson said the price increase was due to "recent increases in memory and component costs."

Microsoft's 12-inch Surface Pro, which was its cheapest modern PC at $799, is now priced starting at $1,049. The flagship 512GB 13-inch Surface Pro is $1,499, up from $1,199 when it launched in 2024 (Microsoft also discontinued a $999 256GB configuration). The 13-inch Surface Laptop went from an $899 starting price to a $1,149 starting price, while the 13.8-inch model went from $999 to $1,499 and the 15-inch model went from $1,299 to $1,599.

The 13-inch Surface Pro and the 13.8-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop models originally launched in 2024, and Microsoft did increase prices for them in 2025, so this is the second price increase. The 13-inch Surface Laptop and the two Surface Pro models that have seen a $300 price increase launched in 2025.

Microsoft's 13.8-inch Surface Laptop 7 with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage used to be $100 cheaper than the 256GB M4 MacBook Air, but now it's $400 more than the 512GB M5 ‌MacBook Air‌. Apple increased ‌MacBook Air‌ pricing from $999 to $1,099 with the M5 upgrade, but Apple's hike came with more base SSD storage. The Surface Laptop 7 is the laptop that Microsoft says is "faster than a ‌MacBook Air‌ M4."

Prices have increased for all Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models, from entry-level to high-end. Microsoft's PCs are now more expensive than their Mac equivalents, which is good news for Apple. The high-end Surface Laptop 7 with 64GB RAM and a 1TB SSD is $3,649, which is more expensive than the 16-inch $3,300 M5 Pro MacBook Pro with 64GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Apple's M5 Pro chip also far outperforms the Snapdragon X Elite.

Windows Central says Microsoft has new Surface PCs coming later this year, which are also expected to have the same higher prices.

Microsoft's decision to increase PC prices comes as Samsung also raised prices for some of its smartphone models and all of its U.S. tablet offerings.

Both Microsoft and Samsung are responding to increased costs caused by global memory shortages. Chip makers are prioritizing memory for AI data centers, and there is little manufacturing capacity left for consumer devices.

Tag: Microsoft

Top Rated Comments

S
Sheepish-Lord
6 minutes ago at 04:40 pm
Surface laptops were about as close as it get's for MS to compete with Apple from a hardware/design standpoint, albeit I tried one and the trackpad was awful. Now the Neo comes out and they essentially nuke their Surface lineup into orbit cause they're unwilling to eat the costs or are so poorly managed they have to raise the price hundreds of dollars for a two year old product.

Apple users are used to paying more so the Neo is refreshing if it fits your needs, the opposite is true for the Windows laptop market and uses will buy the next Dell that comes along.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mblm85 Avatar
mblm85
7 minutes ago at 04:39 pm
What a dumb move, Microsoft.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
code-m Avatar
code-m
12 minutes ago at 04:34 pm

For all the Tim haters out there, that boy seems to understand supply chain!
It’s going to catch-up to Apple sooner than later it’s just the question of how long is Timmy willing to push the inevitable.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
madmin Avatar
madmin
13 minutes ago at 04:33 pm
Good luck selling at these prices Microslop !

PS: can we have new M5 Mini and Studios soon to rub salt in the wound
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
code-m Avatar
code-m
18 minutes ago at 04:27 pm
Neo to the rescue. 😎
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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