Microsoft Raises Prices for All Surface PCs, Making Them More Expensive Than Equivalent Macs

Microsoft increased prices for all of its Surface PCs this week, with most models priced hundreds of dollars higher than they were when launching. Windows Central highlighted the increases, which now see Microsoft's mid-range models priced above $1,000 and flagship models priced starting at $1,500.



A Microsoft spokesperson said the price increase was due to "recent increases in memory and component costs."

Microsoft's 12-inch Surface Pro, which was its cheapest modern PC at $799, is now priced starting at $1,049. The flagship 512GB 13-inch Surface Pro is $1,499, up from $1,199 when it launched in 2024 (Microsoft also discontinued a $999 256GB configuration). The 13-inch Surface Laptop went from an $899 starting price to a $1,149 starting price, while the 13.8-inch model went from $999 to $1,499 and the 15-inch model went from $1,299 to $1,599.

The 13-inch Surface Pro and the 13.8-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop models originally launched in 2024, and Microsoft did increase prices for them in 2025, so this is the second price increase. The 13-inch Surface Laptop and the two Surface Pro models that have seen a $300 price increase launched in 2025.

Microsoft's 13.8-inch Surface Laptop 7 with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage used to be $100 cheaper than the 256GB M4 MacBook Air, but now it's $400 more than the 512GB M5 ‌MacBook Air‌. Apple increased ‌MacBook Air‌ pricing from $999 to $1,099 with the M5 upgrade, but Apple's hike came with more base SSD storage. The Surface Laptop 7 is the laptop that Microsoft says is "faster than a ‌MacBook Air‌ M4."

Prices have increased for all Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models, from entry-level to high-end. Microsoft's PCs are now more expensive than their Mac equivalents, which is good news for Apple. The high-end Surface Laptop 7 with 64GB RAM and a 1TB SSD is $3,649, which is more expensive than the 16-inch $3,300 M5 Pro MacBook Pro with 64GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Apple's M5 Pro chip also far outperforms the Snapdragon X Elite.

Windows Central says Microsoft has new Surface PCs coming later this year, which are also expected to have the same higher prices.

Microsoft's decision to increase PC prices comes as Samsung also raised prices for some of its smartphone models and all of its U.S. tablet offerings.

Both Microsoft and Samsung are responding to increased costs caused by global memory shortages. Chip makers are prioritizing memory for AI data centers, and there is little manufacturing capacity left for consumer devices.