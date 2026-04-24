Apple Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at MacBook Neo Intro Video

Apple today released a YouTube Short revealing a rare behind-the-scenes look at the making of its playful MacBook Neo introduction video.

The short clip gives what Apple describes as "a peek at some handmade magic," revealing the physical models and camera techniques used during production. Apple shows how real-world props were combined with visual effects to produce the final sequences. Apple does not usually share production insights for a major product launch videos.

See the original "Hello, MacBook Neo" video below:

The MacBook Neo launched in March at $599, and its introductory video was widely noted for its whimsey and charm. The ‌MacBook Neo‌ itself has proven to be very strong seller since its launch; Apple reportedly broke a Mac launch week record in the weeks following its debut, and the device has since sold out of inventory until the middle of next month.