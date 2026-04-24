Apple Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at MacBook Neo Intro Video
Apple today released a YouTube Short revealing a rare behind-the-scenes look at the making of its playful MacBook Neo introduction video.
The short clip gives what Apple describes as "a peek at some handmade magic," revealing the physical models and camera techniques used during production. Apple shows how real-world props were combined with visual effects to produce the final sequences. Apple does not usually share production insights for a major product launch videos.
See the original "Hello, MacBook Neo" video below:
The MacBook Neo launched in March at $599, and its introductory video was widely noted for its whimsey and charm. The MacBook Neo itself has proven to be very strong seller since its launch; Apple reportedly broke a Mac launch week record in the weeks following its debut, and the device has since sold out of inventory until the middle of next month.
Popular Stories
It's been a little over two weeks since the MacBook Neo launched on March 11, and MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has been using it daily to do a more thorough review.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
At $599 (or $499 for students), the MacBook Neo is the cheapest laptop that Apple has come out with, and given the quality of the product, it's an impressive price. ...
The all-new MacBook Neo has been such a hit that Apple is facing a "massive dilemma," according to Taiwan-based tech columnist and former Bloomberg reporter Tim Culpan.
In the iPhone 16 Pro models, the A18 Pro chip has a 6-core GPU. During the chip manufacturing process, however, sometimes a CPU or GPU core can turn out to be faulty. Rather than discarding the leftover A18 Pro chips with...
Apple is planning to release a new MacBook Neo next year, according to Taiwan-based tech columnist and former Bloomberg reporter Tim Culpan.
In the latest edition of his Culpium newsletter today, Culpan said the new MacBook Neo will be equipped with a version of the A19 Pro chip from the iPhone 17 Pro models. This means the next edition of the laptop should have an increased 12GB of RAM, as...