Best Apple Deals of the Week: Shop Popular Mother's Day Accessory Deals, Plus AirPods Max 2 for $509.99

Mother's Day is just two days away now, and you can still find great discounts across multiple retailers like Anker and ZAGG. Additionally, this week we began tracking new record low prices on the AirPods Max 2, M5 Pro MacBook Pro, and iPhone Air MagSafe Battery.

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Mother's Day Deals

What's the deal? Save on popular accessories and more

Save on popular accessories and more Where can I get it? Anker, OtterBox, ZAGG, and more

Anker, OtterBox, ZAGG, and more Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 10, and multiple popular accessory companies are hosting big discount events to mark the holiday. You'll find savings on Anker charging accessories, OtterBox iPhone cases, ZAGG screen protectors, and much more in the list below.



Anker - Get up to 40% off charging accessories

AT&T - Get iPhone 17 Pro Max for up to $1,100 off

Best Buy - Save on everything from wearable tech to TVs and more

Belkin - Get up to 30% off

Casetify - Buy two get 20% off

Grid Studio - Get 15% off sitewide

Hyper - Get 20% off select products

Nimble - Get 20% off with code MOM20

OtterBox - Get 25% off sitewide

Verizon - Get iPhone 17, iPad, and Apple Watch Series 11 for no cost when switching

ZAGG - Get 25% off screen protectors and cases

AirPods Max 2

What's the deal? Take $40 off AirPods Max 2

Take $40 off AirPods Max 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week introduced a new record low price on the AirPods Max 2, now available for $509.00, down from $549.00. This sale is available in all five colors of the headphones.



MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take up to $216 off M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro

Take up to $216 off M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon is offering a few all-time low prices on Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro this week, with up to $216 off select models.



iPhone Air MagSafe Battery

What's the deal? Take $39 off

Take $39 off Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Following a few steep discounts on the iPhone Air last month, we're now tracking a new all-time low price on the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery on Amazon. You can get the accessory for $59.99, down from $99.00, beating the previous low price by about $20.



Samsung Sale

What's the deal? Save on Samsung's best monitors, TVs, and more

Save on Samsung's best monitors, TVs, and more Where can I get it? Samsung

Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Samsung this week is offering big discounts across multiple product categories, including its most popular monitors and TVs. This sale precedes the announcement of Samsung's newest line of 2026 monitors, and if you sign up with your e-mail and phone number, you can lock in $50 savings on the upcoming monitors.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.