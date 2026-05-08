 Best Apple Deals of the Week: Shop Popular Mother's Day Accessory Deals, Plus AirPods Max 2 for $509.99 - MacRumors
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Best Apple Deals of the Week: Shop Popular Mother's Day Accessory Deals, Plus AirPods Max 2 for $509.99

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Mother's Day is just two days away now, and you can still find great discounts across multiple retailers like Anker and ZAGG. Additionally, this week we began tracking new record low prices on the AirPods Max 2, M5 Pro MacBook Pro, and iPhone Air MagSafe Battery.

best apple deals mothers day gradientNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Mother's Day Deals

Mothers Day Deals

  • What's the deal? Save on popular accessories and more
  • Where can I get it? Anker, OtterBox, ZAGG, and more
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 10, and multiple popular accessory companies are hosting big discount events to mark the holiday. You'll find savings on Anker charging accessories, OtterBox iPhone cases, ZAGG screen protectors, and much more in the list below.

  • Anker - Get up to 40% off charging accessories
  • AT&T - Get iPhone 17 Pro Max for up to $1,100 off
  • Best Buy - Save on everything from wearable tech to TVs and more
  • Belkin - Get up to 30% off
  • Casetify - Buy two get 20% off
  • Grid Studio - Get 15% off sitewide
  • Hyper - Get 20% off select products
  • Nimble - Get 20% off with code MOM20
  • OtterBox - Get 25% off sitewide
  • Verizon - Get iPhone 17, iPad, and Apple Watch Series 11 for no cost when switching
  • ZAGG - Get 25% off screen protectors and cases

AirPods Max 2

airpods max 2 mothers day

  • What's the deal? Take $40 off AirPods Max 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$40 OFF
AirPods Max 2 for $509.00

Amazon this week introduced a new record low price on the AirPods Max 2, now available for $509.00, down from $549.00. This sale is available in all five colors of the headphones.

MacBook Pro

macbook pro m5 pro pink

  • What's the deal? Take up to $216 off M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$216 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $1,983.94

$150 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,549.00

Amazon is offering a few all-time low prices on Apple's M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro this week, with up to $216 off select models.

iPhone Air MagSafe Battery

iphone air magsafe battery pink

  • What's the deal? Take $39 off
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$39 OFF
iPhone Air MagSafe Battery for $59.99

Following a few steep discounts on the iPhone Air last month, we're now tracking a new all-time low price on the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery on Amazon. You can get the accessory for $59.99, down from $99.00, beating the previous low price by about $20.

Samsung Sale

samsung monitor m9 pink

  • What's the deal? Save on Samsung's best monitors, TVs, and more
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO $1,099.99 OFF
Samsung Monitor Sale

$800 OFF
65-inch The Frame for $999.99

$1,000 OFF
75-inch The Frame Pro for $2,199.99

Samsung this week is offering big discounts across multiple product categories, including its most popular monitors and TVs. This sale precedes the announcement of Samsung's newest line of 2026 monitors, and if you sign up with your e-mail and phone number, you can lock in $50 savings on the upcoming monitors.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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