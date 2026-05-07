Samsung Kicks Off New Monitor and TV Sale With Early Savings on Upcoming 2026 Monitors

Samsung this week is offering big discounts across multiple product categories, including its most popular monitors and TVs. This sale precedes the announcement of Samsung's newest line of 2026 monitors, and if you sign up with your e-mail and phone number, you can lock in $50 savings on the upcoming monitors.



Monitors

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Samsung's new monitor sale this week includes up to $1,099.99 in savings on select devices. A highlight of the event is the 32-inch Smart Monitor M9 for $1,299.99, down from $3,99.98.

In regards to the upcoming 2026 Samsung monitors, the company is set to announce the new products on Tuesday, May 19. Don't forget to sign up to receive a $50 credit to put toward the new monitors once they're available to pre-order.

TVs

In regards to TVs, there are quite a few models of The Frame TV on sale, including low prices on The Frame models from 2025. You can get the 2025 65-inch The Frame TV for $999.99 ($800 off), which is a new all-time low price, as well as the 75-inch Frame Pro for $2,199.99 ($1,000 off), a solid second-best price.

Galaxy Products

You can get up to $380 instant trade-in credit when ordering the Galaxy S26, up to $480 credit for the Galaxy S26+, and up to $800 credit for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. If not trading in an older device, Samsung is still offering up to $200 in Samsung credit when ordering each smartphone.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.