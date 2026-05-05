 iPhone Air MagSafe Battery Hits $59.99 Low Price - MacRumors
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iPhone Air MagSafe Battery Hits $59.99 Low Price

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Following a few steep discounts on the iPhone Air last month, we're now tracking a new all-time low price on the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery on Amazon. You can get the accessory for $59.99, down from $99.00, beating the previous low price by about $20.

apple iphone air battery packNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The iPhone Air MagSafe Battery is only compatible with the iPhone Air, and it can add up to 65 percent additional charge to the smartphone. The MagSafe Battery supports up to 12W of fast wireless charging, and it sports a thin and light design similar to the iPhone Air.

$39 OFF
iPhone Air MagSafe Battery for $59.99

Apple heavily discounted the iPhone Air in both the United Kingdom and United States in late March and early April, providing as much as 30 percent off the device. There have been multiple reports regarding low sales for the iPhone Air, with one stating there is "virtually no demand" for the smartphone.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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Top Rated Comments

Y
yuvaldv1
33 minutes ago at 10:43 am
If only they made these for other iPhones as well. A really dumb decision from Apple.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
35 minutes ago at 10:41 am
I see these on FB Marketplace for $20, routinely.

The only thing harder to sell on FBM than the iPhone Air is the iPhone Air battery pack.

So strange to lean into an external battery pack design that only works for the Air.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surferfb Avatar
surferfb
10 minutes ago at 11:06 am

Really?
I wonder why Apple doesn't say that in the specs?

It can't possibly benefit them to not be marketing the battery pack to all potential buyers.
It's a dimensions thing. If it can fit on the back of the phone then it will charge (but probably look very silly, which is why I suspect Apple doesn't mention that).

As one of the few people who adores his iPhone Air, I can tell you it's a fantastic battery pack for it and I might pick up another to keep at my desk at work at that price.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jclardy Avatar
jclardy
10 minutes ago at 11:06 am

I see these on FB Marketplace for $20, routinely.

The only thing harder to sell on FBM than the iPhone Air is the iPhone Air battery pack.

So strange to lean into an external battery pack design that only works for the Air.
Why are you searching FBM for used iPhone air magsafe battery packs?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
mlayer
18 minutes ago at 10:57 am
Still rocking the OG MagSafe battery pack that I bought with the mini 12, still works as a top-off battery, no more, no less. What people forget is that during the teardown of the new version, they found that it was the same battery part as the iPhone Air's internal battery. That makes it a decent price for a battery swap candidate, about half the price of the battery replacement at your Apple store (which includes installation).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Agent007 Avatar
Agent007
23 minutes ago at 10:52 am

I see these on FB Marketplace for $20, routinely.

The only thing harder to sell on FBM than the iPhone Air is the iPhone Air battery pack.

So strange to lean into an external battery pack design that only works for the Air.
even the Apple sheep said "bahhh" to the Air
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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