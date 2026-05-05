iPhone Air MagSafe Battery Hits $59.99 Low Price

Following a few steep discounts on the iPhone Air last month, we're now tracking a new all-time low price on the iPhone Air MagSafe Battery on Amazon. You can get the accessory for $59.99, down from $99.00, beating the previous low price by about $20.

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The iPhone Air MagSafe Battery is only compatible with the iPhone Air, and it can add up to 65 percent additional charge to the smartphone. The MagSafe Battery supports up to 12W of fast wireless charging, and it sports a thin and light design similar to the iPhone Air.

Apple heavily discounted the iPhone Air in both the United Kingdom and United States in late March and early April, providing as much as 30 percent off the device. There have been multiple reports regarding low sales for the iPhone Air, with one stating there is "virtually no demand" for the smartphone.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.