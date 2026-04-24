 OpenAI Debuts GPT-5.5 Claiming Agentic Coding and Research Gains - MacRumors
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OpenAI Debuts GPT-5.5 Claiming Agentic Coding and Research Gains

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OpenAI has announced the release of GPT-5.5, the latest upgrade to the company's family of models powering its ChatGPT and Codex apps.

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OpenAI describes GPT-5.5 as better at multi-step work, claiming it can plan, use tools, and verify its own output with less hand-holding. The model is said to offer gains in agentic coding, computer use, and early-stage scientific research.

GPT-5.5 Thinking offers "faster help for harder problems," according to OpenAI, while GPT-5.5 Pro is being pitched as a research partner for tougher questions where accuracy matters more than speed.

OpenAI argues that its latest model is more token-efficient, so Codex tasks should – in theory – finish with less overhead despite the bump.

ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise subscribers get GPT-5.5 Thinking, while the more powerful GPT-5.5 Pro model is limited to ChatGPT Pro, Business, and Enterprise. In Codex, GPT-5.5 spans Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, Edu, and Go plans. API access is said to be coming "very soon."

Tags: ChatGPT, OpenAI

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