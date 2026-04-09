OpenAI Adds New $100/Month ChatGPT Subscription Tier for Heavier Codex Use

OpenAI today added a new subscription tier, which the company says is meant to support increasing Codex use. Codex is OpenAI's AI coding agent that's integrated into ChatGPT, and it competes with Anthropic's Claude Code.



The new $100/month Pro tier provides 5x more Codex usage than the $20/month ChatGPT Plus plan. OpenAI says that it is best for longer, high-effort Codex sessions. ChatGPT also has a $200 Pro tier with a 20x higher usage allowance, and the $100/month plan is a new middle-tier option. Both the $100 and $200 plans share the "Pro" name.

Pro subscribers will have access to all Pro features, including the Pro model and unlimited access to Instant and Thinking models.

To celebrate the launch of the new plan, OpenAI is increasing Codex usage for a limited time. Through May 31, customers who subscribe to the $100/month Pro plan will get up to 10x usage of ChatGPT Plus on Codex.

In addition to introducing the new plan, OpenAI is "rebalancing" Codex usage in Plus to support more sessions throughout the week, instead of longer sessions in a single day. OpenAI says the ChatGPT Plus plan is the best offer for steady, day-to-day usage of Codex, while the more expensive $100/month plan is a "more accessible" upgrade path for heavier daily use.

With the $100 plan, OpenAI has pricing tiers similar to Anthropic. Anthropic has a $20/month Pro plan, a Max 5x plan for $100/month, and a Max 20x plan for $200/month.