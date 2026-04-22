OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Images 2.0 With Thinking Capabilities and Better Text Rendering

OpenAI this week introduced ChatGPT Images 2.0, which the company says brings a new era of image generation. Images 2.0 is an updated model that can better handle complex visual tasks.



It is able to follow detailed instructions, placing and relating objects accurately, preserving fine detail, and rendering dense layouts. Images 2.0 is OpenAI’s first image model with thinking capabilities, and it has an improved sense of composition and visual taste, which OpenAI says will result in images that feel less AI-generated.

Images 2.0 is able to search the web to get real-time information, create up to eight images from a single prompt, and double-check its output. Graphics can be created across several aspect ratios and at up to 2K resolution. The new model also has improved multilingual understanding and can better render non-Latin text like Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Hindi, and Bengali.

Images 2.0 is available now for all ChatGPT, Codex, and API users.