iPhone Air Flop Sparks Industry Retreat From Ultra-Thin Phones

by

Apple's disappointing iPhone Air sales are causing major Chinese mobile vendors to scrap or freeze their own ultra-thin phone projects, according to reports coming out of Asia.

iphone air camera
Since the ‌iPhone Air‌ launched in September, there have been reports of poor sales and manufacturing cuts, while Apple's supply chain has scaled back shipments and production.

Apple supplier Foxconn has reportedly dismantled all of its production lines for the ‌iPhone Air‌, while Luxshare, another supplier, stopped production at the end of October.

As a result of the device's poor reception among consumers, rival smartphone manufacturers including Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and others have either canned or adjusted their development plans for Air-style models, and reallocated eSIM solutions intended for the devices to other production lines.

Xiaomi reportedly planned a "true Air model" to rival Apple's offering, while Vivo targeted thinness within its mid-range S series. Both companies are now said to have halted related projects but have yet to officially comment.

Apple relied on the iPhone Air's new look to generate excitement – it's the first major redesign of the iPhone since the iPhone X introduced Face ID and an all-display front in 2017. However, achieving a super-thin 5.6 mm profile required trade-offs. The iPhone Air uses a smaller battery and a single rear camera, yet still carries a premium price.

Starting at $999, it seems too expensive for what many buyers view as style over substance. It sits only $100 below the $1,099 iPhone 17 Pro, which offers a triple-lens camera system and far better battery life.

The tepid consumer response is also said to have forced Apple back to the drawing board: a report from The Information claims Apple has delayed the second-generation iPhone Air while it redesigns the device to potentially fit in a second camera and improve battery life.

Apparently it's been a similar story for Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge, the Korean company's equivalent ultra-thin offering. Samsung has reportedly cancelled the Galaxy S26 Edge and halted the production of the Galaxy S25 Edge, owing to poor sales.

(Via DigiTimes.)

Tag: DigiTimes

Top Rated Comments

SnowPenguin Avatar
SnowPenguin
29 minutes ago at 03:16 am
The industry needs to prioritize function over form already. Phones are already thin enough.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
geta Avatar
geta
19 minutes ago at 03:26 am
I checked out the Air few days ago in the store, and while it's thin it's still too big and overpriced for what you get.

Instead, they should bring back smaller phones with 5.4-5.8” screens that are easier to use and carry around.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Seanm87 Avatar
Seanm87
10 minutes ago at 03:36 am
They really should have priced this below the base 17. It’s a hard sell when that model has more for less cost.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Tripps9000 Avatar
Tripps9000
26 minutes ago at 03:20 am
No surprise there the iPhone air was a good phone but for me a single mono speaker was my reason not to get one I have dual stereo speakers on my iPad and phone 16 and just having one speaker again is kinda annoying!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TumbleDryer Avatar
TumbleDryer
11 minutes ago at 03:35 am
Price is the problem (and giant camera bump). The slim profile part is sexy as hell but its all let down by the huge bump and daft price. It's not exactly innovative either just cramming all the gubbins in the massive camera bump then trying to pass the phone off as 'super slim', it's not.

I was going to get one then I saw it and thought against it. Colour choices are also a big let down. Manky white. A blue so feint it mostly looks like the Manky White one and the black looks like a nightmare to keep looking good (and it doesn't look great to start with).

I personally don't care about a camera so if they removed it and had the slim edge all round I'd buy it as it would be super sexy phone. It would however sell even less as most people are obsessed with bigger and bigger cameras even though the majority only ever add their photos on instagram thereby not using 1/10th of the cameras capabilities but moan that its only 12mp when they're barely using 1mp when they upload to instagram. I just find it daft.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ikir Avatar
ikir
13 minutes ago at 03:32 am

No surprise there the iPhone air was a good phone but for me a single mono speaker was my reason not to get one I have dual stereo speakers on my iPad and phone 16 and just having one speaker again is kinda annoying!
I have an iPhone Air and the speaker thing is minimal. Single camera can be an obstacles for work and a limit for personal photos. All around iPhone Air is pretty impressive, I'm enjoying it a lot.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments