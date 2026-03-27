 Best Apple Deals of the Week: Low Prices Hit AirPods Pro 3, AirTag, and More During Amazon's Big Spring Sale - MacRumors
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Best Apple Deals of the Week: Low Prices Hit AirPods Pro 3, AirTag, and More During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

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Amazon kicked off the Big Spring Sale this week, and with it has come big discounts across a number of Apple products. This includes all-time low prices on AirPods Pro 3, AirTag, M4 iPad Air, and more.

Best Apple Deals Feature Shelf 0004Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods Pro 3

airpods pro 3 orange

  • What's the deal? Take $49 off AirPods Pro 3
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$49 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $199.99

Amazon has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $199.99 this week, down from $249.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 3, which has been rare on Amazon in recent weeks.

AirTag

airtag orange

  • What's the deal? Take $39 off AirTag 1
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$39 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $59.99

Amazon has the first generation AirTag 4-Pack on sale for $59.99 during the Big Spring Sale, down from $99.00. This is a new record low price on the first generation accessory.

M4 iPad Air

m4 ipad air orange

  • What's the deal? Take up to $80 off M4 iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$40 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Air for $559.00

$50 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Air for $749.00

This month saw the launch of all of Apple's new products, and Amazon is already offering good discounts on many models of the M4 iPad Air. We're seeing up to $80 off both the 11-inch and 13-inch models, which is solid for a brand-new product.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

m5 macbook air orange

  • What's the deal? Take $49 off M5 MacBook Air and M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$49 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,049.99

$49 OFF
15-inch M5 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,249.99

$49 OFF
16-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,649.99

$49 OFF
16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro (36GB/2TB) for $3,849.99

Similar to the M4 iPad Air, Amazon is offering multiple discounts across the new M5 MacBook Air and M5 Pro/M5 Max MacBook Pro this week. You'll find $49 off select models right now, without the need of a coupon code.

Apple Watch Series 11

apple watch 11 orange

  • What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. We first started tracking the return of these deals last month, but this sale has now expanded with many more options on both 42mm and 46mm GPS models.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

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