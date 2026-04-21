 Anker Earth Day Sale Features Up to 40% Off Popular Chargers and More - MacRumors
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Anker Earth Day Sale Features Up to 40% Off Popular Chargers and More

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Anker is hosting a new suite of deals for Earth Day on both Amazon and Anker.com, highlighted by the new Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $119.99, down from $149.99. This accessory just launched last month, and Amazon's sale today is a solid second-best price.

anker earth dayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features Qi2.2 support, which lets a compatible MagSafe ‌iPhone‌ charge at up to 25W. It's the same speed as Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger, and it is 10W faster than the standard Qi2 ‌MagSafe‌ chargers. You can also simultaneously charge an Apple Watch and AirPods with the device.

$29 OFF
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $119.99

There are plenty of other Anker discounts happening on Amazon this week, including Anker's popular 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Charging Cube for $89.98, down from $129.99. Below you'll find a list of the best Anker discounts on Amazon this week, also including wall chargers, portable chargers, and more.

Anker's website has most of the same deals, with discounts that increase with the more you buy. You'll get 5 percent off when you spend $89 or more, 10 percent off when you spend $139 or more, and 20 percent off when you spend $199 or more.

anker january charging sale

UP TO 40% OFF
Anker Earth Day Sale

Although it's not on sale, Anker recently launched a new desktop charging accessory with the Anker Nano Desk Clamp Power Strip for $69.99. The new device attaches to your desk and has 10 total ports including six AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. It supports 70W USB-C fast charging and comes in white and black color options.

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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