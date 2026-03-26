 Amazon Prime Day 'Big Spring Sale' Accessory Deals on Qi2 Chargers, Monitors, and More - MacRumors
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Amazon Prime Day 'Big Spring Sale' Accessory Deals on Qi2 Chargers, Monitors, and More

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We're in the middle of Amazon's "Big Spring Sale," which includes deals and offers on everything from Apple devices to clothes, kitchen electronics, furniture, and much more. The new event is set to run through March 31, so you'll have a few days of discounts to shop, with new markdowns appearing every day.

Amazon Big Spring Sale 25 Hero GreenNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We've already begun tracking great deals on Apple products like AirPods, iPads, and MacBooks, but today we're focusing on accessory discounts you can get during the event. This includes products from Anker, Jackery, Samsung, and more.

Anker

anker spring sale

Anker's new Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has been marked down to $104.99 during the Big Spring Sale, down from $149.99, with no need for a coupon. This accessory just launched last month, and Amazon's sale today represents a new all-time low price.

$45 OFF
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $104.99

The Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features Qi2.2 support, which lets a compatible MagSafe ‌iPhone‌ charge at up to 25W. It's the same speed as Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger, and it is 10W faster than the standard Qi2 ‌MagSafe‌ chargers. You can also simultaneously charge an Apple Watch and AirPods with the device.

There are plenty of other Anker discounts happening on Amazon this week, including the Prime 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock back at its all-time low price of $339.99, down from $399.99. Anker's popular 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Charging Cube is also down to a new all-time low price of $79.03, down from $129.99.

$60 OFF
Anker Prime 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock for $339.99

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

Apple: The First 50 Years

apple first 50 years spring sale

This month, tech columnist David Pogue launched a new book called "Apple: The First 50 Years." On Amazon, you can get the new book for $34.38 in hardcover, down from $50.00, the best price we've seen so far on the book.

30% OFF
Apple: The First 50 Years for $34.38

The book explores the first five decades of Apple's history, including interviews with 150 key people who shaped Apple into what it is today, like Steve Wozniak, John Sculley, Jony Ive, and more. The book is launching to coincide with Apple's upcoming 50th anniversary on April 1, 2026.

UGREEN

ugreen big spring sale

UGREEN is discounting its entire range of NASync personal storage accessories, with up to 20 percent off on Amazon during the Big Spring Sale.

Portable Power Stations

anker solix spring sale

Anker SOLIX

The majority of Anker's portable power station deals are from the SOLIX brand on Amazon, and all of these deals have been automatically applied on each page. There are plenty of notable discounts, including the popular Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station with Lantern for $169.99, down from $249.99.

UP TO 56% OFF
Anker SOLIX Sale

Jackery

Samsung

samsung odyssey spring sale
Samsung has a few monitors on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale, with over $700 in savings on select models. One of the best all-around deals is on the 49-inch Odyssey G95C Curved Gaming Monitor at $699.99, down from $999.99, but you can find even more on sale below.

$300 OFF
Samsung 49-Inch Odyssey Gaming Monitor for $849.99

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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