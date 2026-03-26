AirPods Max 2 Get First Discount on Amazon
Apple just announced the AirPods Max 2 earlier this month, and today Amazon introduced the first cash discount on the headphones. You can get the Midnight and Starlight color options for $529.99 on Amazon, down from $549.00.
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Shoppers should remember that this is a pre-order discount on the AirPods Max 2, which are set to officially launch on April 1. Although this is only a $19 discount on the AirPods Max 2, it's the best markdown you'll find online if you're looking to pre-order the headphones.
This deal is part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, which also includes big savings on the AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
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