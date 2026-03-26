 AirPods Max 2 Get First Discount on Amazon - MacRumors
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AirPods Max 2 Get First Discount on Amazon

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Apple just announced the AirPods Max 2 earlier this month, and today Amazon introduced the first cash discount on the headphones. You can get the Midnight and Starlight color options for $529.99 on Amazon, down from $549.00.

AirPods Max 2 ColorsNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Shoppers should remember that this is a pre-order discount on the AirPods Max 2, which are set to officially launch on April 1. Although this is only a $19 discount on the AirPods Max 2, it's the best markdown you'll find online if you're looking to pre-order the headphones.

$19 OFF
AirPods Max 2 for $529.99

This deal is part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, which also includes big savings on the AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods 4. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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Top Rated Comments

rizzo41999 Avatar
rizzo41999
42 minutes ago at 05:48 am
It's a real shame seeing minor product iterations being positioned as a major update.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
Hurrikkaine
43 minutes ago at 05:48 am
Oh boy, 20 whole dollars.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMac The Knife Avatar
iMac The Knife
56 minutes ago at 05:35 am
Take another $200 off and I might, might be able to forget about the bra case. Nothing could make me forget about the bra case though, if I am being honest.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
28 minutes ago at 06:03 am

It's a real shame seeing minor product iterations being positioned as a major update.
and arriving years late...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
Tig_one
36 minutes ago at 05:55 am

It's a real shame seeing minor product iterations being positioned as a major update.
Tim's legacy biggest contribution.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments