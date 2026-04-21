 Top Leaders React to Apple Announcing Tim Cook Will Step Down as CEO - MacRumors
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Top Leaders React to Apple Announcing Tim Cook Will Step Down as CEO

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Apple on Monday announced that Tim Cook will be stepping down as CEO, and some top leaders around the world have publicly commented on the news.

Tim Cook Apple Logo
Effective September 1, Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus will become the company's next CEO, while Cook will become executive chairman of Apple's board of directors. In his new role, Apple said Cook will assist with "certain aspects" of the company, including "engaging with policymakers around the world."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman:

Tim Cook is a legend.

I am very thankful for everything he has done and I am very thankful for Apple.

U.S. President Donald Trump:

I have always been a big fan of Tim Cook, and likewise, Steve Jobs, but if Steve was not taken from the Planet Earth so young, and ran the company instead of Tim, the company would have done well, but nowhere near as well as it has under Tim.

More from Trump:

I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to "kiss my ass."

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey:

Here in Alabama, we will always be proud of Tim Cook! He is an Alabamian through and through — born in Mobile and a graduate of Auburn University. I wish Tim Cook continued success and am grateful for all he has done and will continue to do for our state.

Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett:

Apple would not be the Apple of today without Tim Cook.

More from Buffett:

Covering the world and getting along with countries with all kinds of histories and doing right by the customer, people who worked for him, certainly the shareholders, which we were lucky enough to be one of… he's one of a kind.

Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey:

RIP Tim Apple

We will update this story with any additional quotes throughout the day.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

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Top Rated Comments

MacFan782040 Avatar
MacFan782040
41 minutes ago at 06:50 am
A new CEO has been chosen :apple:

Attachment Image
Score: 28 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
JCCL
46 minutes ago at 06:44 am
What a tasteless comment from the egomaniac president....but shouldn't be a suprise at this stage.
Score: 26 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
42 minutes ago at 06:48 am

U.S. President Donald Trump ('https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116442276577696798'):

I have always been a big fan of Tim Cook, and likewise, Steve Jobs, but if Steve was not taken from the Planet Earth so young, and ran the company instead of Tim, the company would have done well, but nowhere near as well as it has under Tim.
Wow, what an unusually normal statement fro—


More from Trump:


I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to "kiss my ass."
Never mind.
Score: 24 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
40 minutes ago at 06:50 am
End of a very good , productive and positive era.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
raindogg Avatar
raindogg
28 minutes ago at 07:02 am
Trump is an idiot.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
J
Johnstrass2
42 minutes ago at 06:49 am

Apple on Monday announced that Tim Cook will be stepping down as CEO ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/04/20/tim-cook-stepping-down/'), and some top leaders around the world have publicly commented on the news.


Article Link: Top Leaders React to Apple Announcing Tim Cook Will Step Down as CEO ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/04/21/tim-cook-stepping-down-as-ceo-reaction/')
"Tim Cook is a Legend" HUH??? WOZ and JOBS are legends. Cook was a very good CEO. Not a "legend " that people will read about in history books 100 years for now...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments