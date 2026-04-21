Beats Introduces 10-Foot USB-C to USB-C Cables
Beats today announced an expansion of its cable lineup that first debuted a year ago, introducing a longer 10-foot (3-meter) option for its USB-C to USB-C cables. The new 10-foot cable is available in all four of the existing Beats cable colors: Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Nitro Navy, and Rapid Red.
Built for enhanced durability, the Beats charging cables are designed with a tangle-free woven design and reinforced internally to help prevent fraying. Optimized for ultra-fast charging up to 240 watts this 3m cable enhances speed and efficiency, elevating your charging experience.
To ensure quality and performance, the charging cables undergo thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. Compatible with all USB-C Apple and Android devices, Beats Cables support charging, syncing, audio, CarPlay, and transferring data.
The new cables are available starting today at apple.com and are priced at $29.99.
Alongside the new longer options, Beats continues to offer USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to Lightning cables in 5-foot (1.5-meter) and 20-centimeter lengths, with both priced at $18.99.
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