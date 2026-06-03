Apple's New Beats Pill Ad Leans Into Reality TV Show 'Love Island USA'

Apple today shared a new Beats Pill ad that pays tribute to the reality TV show Love Island USA, which returned for an eighth season this week.

The ad does not mention Love Island USA, but the "Pill People" are said to have "entered the villa," which is a clear reference to the show.

"If you're binging a full summer of island drama, you'll need battery life that can keep up," says Apple. "Good thing the Beats Pill gets up to 24 hours of listening time, more than enough for every recoupling, challenge, and twist the summer has to offer."

Apple released the current Beats Pill in 2024. Priced at $149.99 in the U.S, the speaker comes in Matte Black, Statement Red, and Champagne Gold.