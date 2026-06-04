Upcoming Beats Headphones Teased in a Second Color by Lamine Yamal
A few days after teasing upcoming Beats over-ear headphones in pink, football superstar Lamine Yamal today shared a Story on his Instagram account revealing a second color for the unreleased headphones: an ivory or stone color.
The Instagram Story is a still photo showing Yamal greeting a fan, and he is carrying a bag with both the pink and ivory color versions of the headphones hanging around the bag's strap, but we don't have any other views of the product.
It's still unclear exactly what features these upcoming headphones are going to offer, and whether they will be considered a successor to the current Beats Studio Pro over-ear model or if they will be a separate product. The headphones first appeared a couple of weeks ago in a U.S. Federal Communications Commission database, but we don't yet know when they will see a public release.
Popular Stories
Ahead of the upcoming World Cup, football superstar Lamine Yamal has arrived at training camp for the Spanish national team sporting what seems to be the unreleased over-ear headphones that appeared in a U.S. Federal Communications Commission database last week. As suspected, the new headphones are a Beats product rather than an Apple product.
In a post on his Instagram account, Yamal shared ...
Apple today shared a new Beats Pill ad that pays tribute to the reality TV show Love Island USA, which returned for an eighth season this week.
The ad does not mention Love Island USA, but the "Pill People" are said to have "entered the villa," which is a clear reference to the show.
"If you're binging a full summer of island drama, you'll need battery life that can keep up," says Apple. ...
Apple is set to unveil iOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote on Monday, June 8, and the update will reportedly include two new Apple Wallet features.
First, iOS 27 will reportedly let users create their own digital passes by scanning items like movie tickets, concert passes, and gym membership cards. Many apps already offer Apple Wallet passes, but now users will be able to create a custom...