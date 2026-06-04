Upcoming Beats Headphones Teased in a Second Color by Lamine Yamal

A few days after teasing upcoming Beats over-ear headphones in pink, football superstar Lamine Yamal today shared a Story on his Instagram account revealing a second color for the unreleased headphones: an ivory or stone color.



The Instagram Story is a still photo showing Yamal greeting a fan, and he is carrying a bag with both the pink and ivory color versions of the headphones hanging around the bag's strap, but we don't have any other views of the product.

It's still unclear exactly what features these upcoming headphones are going to offer, and whether they will be considered a successor to the current Beats Studio Pro over-ear model or if they will be a separate product. The headphones first appeared a couple of weeks ago in a U.S. Federal Communications Commission database, but we don't yet know when they will see a public release.

