Apple Introduces All-New Studio Display XDR

Apple today introduced an all-new Studio Display XDR monitor with a 27-inch screen, mini-LED backlighting, 5K resolution, peak brightness of 2,000 nits for HDR content, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, Thunderbolt 5, and more.



The new Studio Display XDR replaces Apple's former Pro Display XDR, which has been discontinued. In the U.S., pricing starts at $3,299 for a model with standard glass, and at $3,599 for a model with anti-reflective nano-texture glass.



On the back of the Studio Display XDR, there are two Thunderbolt 5 ports (up to 120Gb/s) and two USB-C ports (up to 10Gb/s):

One upstream Thunderbolt 5 port (with 140W charging)

One downstream Thunderbolt 5 port for connecting accessories or daisy-chaining additional displays

Two USB-C ports for connecting accessories

You can pre-order the Studio Display XDR on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app starting this Wednesday, March 4, and it launches on Wednesday, March 11.

More details to follow.