Apple Introduces All-New Studio Display XDR

by

Apple today introduced an all-new Studio Display XDR monitor with a 27-inch screen, mini-LED backlighting, 5K resolution, peak brightness of 2,000 nits for HDR content, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, Thunderbolt 5, and more.

Apple Studio Displays 2026
The new Studio Display XDR replaces Apple's former Pro Display XDR, which has been discontinued. In the U.S., pricing starts at $3,299 for a model with standard glass, and at $3,599 for a model with anti-reflective nano-texture glass.

Studio Display XDR Rear
On the back of the Studio Display XDR, there are two Thunderbolt 5 ports (up to 120Gb/s) and two USB-C ports (up to 10Gb/s):

  • One upstream Thunderbolt 5 port (with 140W charging)
  • One downstream Thunderbolt 5 port for connecting accessories or daisy-chaining additional displays
  • Two USB-C ports for connecting accessories

You can pre-order the Studio Display XDR on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app starting this Wednesday, March 4, and it launches on Wednesday, March 11.

More details to follow.

224 comments
Top Rated Comments

C
codepour
20 minutes ago at 06:10 am
The base studio display's only upgrade is the camera and the thunderbolt 5?! Bro...
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
TheBeverage
19 minutes ago at 06:11 am
In today's news, Apple's monitors continue to be a shockingly poor value.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
14 minutes ago at 06:16 am
Only 27" and over $3k

Wow .. just wow

Apple gonna Apple.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JonathanX64 Avatar
JonathanX64
19 minutes ago at 06:11 am
So they chose to keep on selling the same atrocious outdated IPS panel from 2014 iMac at $1599?

Dead on arrival. Both of them.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
E
Elektronenhirn
16 minutes ago at 06:14 am

Dude, no, it's also boasting a 120 Hz variable refresh rate....the OG had only 60 Hz...
No. The base Studio Display still only has 60 Hz
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
10 minutes ago at 06:20 am
I’m sorry these products are a disaster. What was needed were more affordable displays, in two sizes (27 and 32).

Instead we’ve got the same overpriced Studio Display in one size with almost zero upgrade, and a shrunk XDR display with all design interest removed for the price of a house.

Tim Cook man. For the love of god just GO
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
