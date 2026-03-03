Apple Introduces All-New Studio Display XDR

Apple today introduced an all-new Studio Display XDR monitor with a 27-inch screen, mini-LED backlighting, 5K resolution, peak brightness of 2,000 nits for HDR content, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, Thunderbolt 5, and more.
The new Studio Display XDR replaces Apple's former Pro Display XDR, which has been discontinued. In the U.S., pricing starts at $3,299 for a model with standard glass, and at $3,599 for a model with anti-reflective nano-texture glass.
On the back of the Studio Display XDR, there are two Thunderbolt 5 ports (up to 120Gb/s) and two USB-C ports (up to 10Gb/s):
One upstream Thunderbolt 5 port (with 140W charging)
One downstream Thunderbolt 5 port for connecting accessories or daisy-chaining additional displays
Two USB-C ports for connecting accessories
You can pre-order the Studio Display XDR on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app starting this Wednesday, March 4, and it launches on Wednesday, March 11.
Apple today announced the iPhone 17e, featuring the A19 chip, MagSafe connectivity, faster charging, and more.
The iPhone 17e contains the A19 chip introduced in iPhone 17. It features a 6-core GPU and a 4-core GPU. Apple pointed out that this makes it up to 2x faster than the iPhone 11. The new 16-core Neural Engine is optimized for large generative models. The iPhone 17e also contains...
Apple today introduced a new iPad Air, with key upgrades including Apple's M4 chip for faster performance, an increased 12GB of RAM, Apple's N1 wireless networking chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, and Apple's custom C1X modem in cellular models.
The new iPad Air has the same overall design as the previous-generation model, which is equipped with the M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and Wi-Fi 6E support....