Skip to Content

Apple Discontinues Pro Display XDR and $999 Stand

by

Apple today discontinued its Pro Display XDR, following the introduction of a new 27-inch Studio Display XDR monitor.

Pro Display XDR Black
Introduced in December 2019 alongside a redesigned Mac Pro, the 32-inch Pro Display XDR was Apple's return to the premium external monitor market. The launch came three years after the company exited the category with the discontinuation of the Thunderbolt Display in 2016.

The Pro Display XDR drew particular scrutiny for its $999 Pro Stand, which was sold separately from the $4,999 display. Apple defended the price by emphasizing its precise engineering, height, tilt, and rotation adjustments, and support for both landscape and portrait orientations, but it was a focal point of criticism at launch.

In its place, Apple now offers an all-new Studio Display XDR, featuring a 5K resolution with mini-LED backlighting and up to 2,000 nits peak HDR brightness, adaptive refresh up to 120Hz, and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity with up to 140W charging and multiple high-speed ports.

Compared with the Pro Display XDR, which was a larger 32-inch 6K monitor aimed at high-end HDR workflows, the new Studio Display XDR is smaller and cheaper, but it also features modern panel technology, higher refresh rates, and more connectivity.

Pre-orders for the new display begin March 4 and availability starts March 11, with pricing starting at $3,299 for standard glass and $3,599 with nano-texture glass.

Tag: Pro Display XDR

Popular Stories

imac video apple feature

Apple Unveils Two New Products

Monday March 2, 2026 7:49 am PST by
Apple today introduced two new devices, including the iPhone 17e and an updated iPad Air. iPhone 17e features the same overall design as the iPhone 16e, but it gains Apple's A19 chip, MagSafe for magnetic wireless charging and magnetic accessories, Apple's second-generation C1X modem for faster 5G, and a doubled 256GB of base storage. In the U.S., the iPhone 17e starts at $599, just like the ...
Read Full Article
Apple iPhone 17e feature

Apple Announces iPhone 17e With A19 Chip, MagSafe, and More

Monday March 2, 2026 6:07 am PST by
Apple today announced the iPhone 17e, featuring the A19 chip, MagSafe connectivity, faster charging, and more. The iPhone 17e contains the A19 chip introduced in iPhone 17. It features a 6-core GPU and a 4-core GPU. Apple pointed out that this makes it up to 2x faster than the iPhone 11. The new 16-core Neural Engine is optimized for large generative models. The iPhone 17e also contains...
Read Full Article234 comments
iPad Air M4 Chip 1

Apple Unveils iPad Air With M4 Chip, Increased RAM, Wi-Fi 7, and More

Monday March 2, 2026 6:05 am PST by
Apple today introduced a new iPad Air, with key upgrades including Apple's M4 chip for faster performance, an increased 12GB of RAM, Apple's N1 wireless networking chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, and Apple's custom C1X modem in cellular models. The new iPad Air has the same overall design as the previous-generation model, which is equipped with the M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and Wi-Fi 6E support....
Read Full Article189 comments

Top Rated Comments

MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
5 minutes ago at 08:10 am
NOO, THE PRO STAND WAS MY FAVORITE PRODUCT
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
4 minutes ago at 08:12 am
They’ll probably replace it later this year.

The most expensive aspect of the display, like the Mac Pro, was the ‘honeycomb’ milling process for the enclosure. I can’t see any other reason they would discontinue it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments