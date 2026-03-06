Skip to Content

Apple Discontinued These 15 Products This Week

Amid its introduction of 10 new devices this week, Apple discontinued over a dozen of its products dating back to 2019.

Apple Announces Special Event in New York Feature 1
Apple this week announced the iPhone 17e, refreshed iPad Air models with the M4 chip, MacBook Air models with the M5 chip, MacBook Pro models with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, two new Studio Display models, and the all-new MacBook Neo. Simultaneously, these 15 products were removed from Apple's lineup to make way for the new additions:

  • iPhone 16e with A18 (2025)
  • 11-inch ‌iPad Air‌ with M3 (2025)
  • 13-inch ‌iPad Air‌ with M3 (2025)
  • 13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ with M4 (2025)
  • 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ with M4 (2025)
  • 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with M5 and 512GB storage (2025)
  • 14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with M4 Pro (2024)
  • 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with M4 Pro (2024)
  • 14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with M4 Max (2024)
  • 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with M4 Max (2024)
  • Mac Studio with M3 Ultra and 512GB memory (2025)
  • ‌Studio Display‌ with A13 Bionic (2022)
  • Pro Display XDR (2019)
  • Pro Stand for Pro Display XDR (2019)
  • Pro Display XDR VESA Mount Adapter (2019)

Many of these devices are already seeing substantial discounts with third-party retailers. All of the newly announced devices became available to pre-order on Wednesday, March 4, with the entire lineup scheduled to launch and begin arriving to customers on Wednesday, March 11.

Top Rated Comments

ikramerica Avatar
ikramerica
16 hours ago at 08:57 am

You mean

* 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro (2024), etc

They discontinued non-existent 13” and 15” models across the board to avoid confusion.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
steve217 Avatar
steve217
16 hours ago at 08:51 am
You mean

* 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro (2024), etc
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
freedomlinux Avatar
freedomlinux
16 hours ago at 08:54 am

Pro Stand for Pro Display XDR (2019)
RIP to the legend that brought us this iconic moment at WWDC ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDF8kbXl00Q').
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
O
omenatarhuri
16 hours ago at 08:50 am
Mac Studio certainly stands out here. Wonder what happened there…
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kiranmk2 Avatar
kiranmk2
16 hours ago at 09:02 am
Since when did Apple make 13" & 15" Macbook Pros with M4 chips?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
16 hours ago at 09:03 am
Usually, the discontinued list is basically just a list of the products I continue to use to this day
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments