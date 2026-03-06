Apple Discontinued These 15 Products This Week

Amid its introduction of 10 new devices this week, Apple discontinued over a dozen of its products dating back to 2019.



Apple this week announced the iPhone 17e, refreshed iPad Air models with the M4 chip, MacBook Air models with the M5 chip, MacBook Pro models with the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, two new Studio Display models, and the all-new MacBook Neo. Simultaneously, these 15 products were removed from Apple's lineup to make way for the new additions:



iPhone 16e with A18 (2025)

11-inch ‌iPad Air‌ with M3 (2025)

13-inch ‌iPad Air‌ with M3 (2025)

13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ with M4 (2025)

15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ with M4 (2025)

13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with M5 and 512GB storage (2025)

14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with M4 Pro (2024)

16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with M4 Pro (2024)

14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with M4 Max (2024)

16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with M4 Max (2024)

Mac Studio with M3 Ultra and 512GB memory (2025)

‌Studio Display‌ with A13 Bionic (2022)

Pro Display XDR (2019)

Pro Stand for Pro Display XDR (2019)

Pro Display XDR VESA Mount Adapter (2019)

Many of these devices are already seeing substantial discounts with third-party retailers. All of the newly announced devices became available to pre-order on Wednesday, March 4, with the entire lineup scheduled to launch and begin arriving to customers on Wednesday, March 11.