 Apple's 50th: Mumford & Sons in London, Illuminated Artwork in Sydney - MacRumors
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Apple's 50th: Mumford & Sons in London, Illuminated Artwork in Sydney

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Apple continues to celebrate its upcoming 50th anniversary by hosting events around the world, with the latest two held in the UK and Australia today.

Apple Battersea Mumford SonsMumford & Sons at Apple Battersea

Outside of its UK headquarters at the former Battersea Power Station in London, Apple hosted British folk-rock band Mumford & Sons for an under-the-radar performance that was open to the public. Apple invited MacRumors reporter Hartley Charlton to the event, which included a private reception for media personnel.

Apple 50 Years Badge London
Over in Australia, Apple showcased digital artwork on the Sydney Opera House's eastern sails. The artwork was created in the Procreate app on the iPad by a group of 10 emerging Australian artists. Through free Today at Apple sessions, the public also had the opportunity to create and submit artwork for potential illumination.

Apple Sydney Opera House 3Apple Sydney Opera House 1

Apple Sydney Opera House 2Apple showcased digital artwork at the Sydney Opera House

If you missed tonight's exhibition, Apple said additional artwork from both commissioned artists and public submissions will be curated and projected onto the Opera House's eastern sails on March 26 and March 27 at 8 p.m. local time.

Apple has hosted celebrations in many other countries, including the United States, France, China, South Korea, and Thailand, with more to follow this week in Canada, Japan, India, and Mexico. Apple turns 50 on April 1.

Tags: Apple 50th Anniversary, Apple Battersea

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